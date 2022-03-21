Hello everyone. I hope you are having a nice week and enjoyed the sunshine.
Last Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, Dora Kate Stokely and I went to Statesville, North Carolina, to visit Curtis and Mary Lou and Nicholas Haney. Rodney and Regina were also visiting them. Mary Lou's mom, Margaret Kay Reid Ramsey, passed away on February 22nd. We all went to the funeral home at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family has our prayers.
Others visiting Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas were Mr. and Mrs. Matt Ramsey and Hailey and Lucus, Kaylen Ramsey, and Logan Ramsey. Logan is in the Marines and he got to go to the funeral.
On Monday, Anthony drove me to Knoxville to the orthopedic clinic and the doctor put shots in my neck. Anthony spent the night. The doctor's office said I had to have someone with me for 24 hours after being put to sleep.
On Wednesday, I visited Ann Arrington and Arnold.
On Monday, Anthony Haney and I visited Dora Kate.
Recently, Ann Arrington visited Charlotte Reece and Tammy Mathis.
Happy birthday to Lou Jenkins on the 3rd and to Neil Phillips on the 3rd. Happy birthday to Arvin Willis and April Hennon on the 10th and to Lily Haney, my granddaughter.
Happy birthday to Henry Haney on the 29th.
Happy 51st wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett on the 31st. I hope they have many more.
Happy birthday to Stacy Dalton on the 3rd.
Happy 58th wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Crum. I hope they have many more.
Shirley Self was visiting Ann Arrington and Arnold. Shirley is not doing well. She needs prayers.
Dora Kate Stokely and I ate dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
Rose Norwood and I were visiting Henry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.