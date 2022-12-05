How are you and Mrs. Claus. Booing a ttow are Elve! Soho ikwoch.
Phoenix
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elves? 9 of onr a sashno sboufo eqh se.
Chance
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs? Bell.
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you. Hover boat.
Trevor
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs? A would like LOL ttause and LOL dolls and a Nintendo Switch and Hover Board and iphone and a Barbie.
Lonany
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elv? I would lac Play House and a LOL watch.
Mia
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs? LOL watch.
Klydalyn
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs? Tyl tpinomirmid doll, LOL dolls playhouse, dirt bike, new bike, Nihtehdo Switch, stufff dog, 4-wheeler, tv. LOL Dolls.
Cassandra
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing. How are the raindeer and Elvs.
Carson
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs. Sonic stuffy, Sonic watch, 4-wheeler, dirt bike, hover board, tv, Sonic watch, iphone, Dirt Bike, Hover Board, Bike.
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindee and Elves. New Mtioby Hover boars, iphone, soopf 3d all state Lego set, Hot Wheels, Mario kitrabow day brood.
Brody
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are the reindeer and Elvs? Dirt bike, tv, Nintento Switch, hover board, tv, iphone, iphone, dinosaurs, roopr Sonic lit watch, 4 wheeler, iphone, iphne, iphne, tv, 4 wheeler, Nintendo Switch, hovr brood, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, tv, iphone, Nintento.
Ryder
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clas doing? LOL House, LOL Doll, robot. How are the reindeer and Elvs. Reindeer toy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.