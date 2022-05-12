SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—A four-player University of Tennessee contingent departs Thursday and will begin competing Friday in the women's division of the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Games will be played on the Hall of Fame's Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams, located in the heart of the Museum. The event is open to the public with purchase of admission to the Hall of Fame. USA Basketball and Red Bull have released information about the tournament, including rosters, pool assignments and a schedule for the weekend. The Lady Vol lineup is one of 12 in a women's field that includes six college programs.
The Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals will be streamed live and in its entirety on USA Basketball Twitch, USA Basketball 3x3 Twitter and USAB.com/live. For final round coverage, fans can watch via the USA Basketball platforms above or via NBA Facebook, NBA YouTube, the NBA App and NBA.com.
Tennessee, which is one of four squads assigned to Pool C, will open pool play Friday at 4:40 p.m. ET against Iowa State. The Lady Vols feature 5-8 graduate guard Jordan Walker, 6-6 senior center Tamari Key and sophomores in 6-2 guard/forward Sara Puckett and 6-0 guard Kaiya Wynn. They will be coached by UT assistant Samantha Williams. ISU will counter with 6-1 graduate guard/forward Ashley Joens, 6-0 junior guard Lexi Donarski, 5-11 junior guard Emily Ryan and 6-2 junior forward Nyamer Diew.
On Saturday, UT is slated to close pool play vs. Hoopers NY at 9:50 a.m. and vs. Athletes Unlimited at 5:30 p.m. Bracket play will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with each team seeded based upon its record in pool play. The competition continues on Sunday morning and concludes mid-afternoon on Sunday.
Played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner.
Participating teams earned their spots in the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals either through Red Bull USA Basketball 3X regional qualifying tournaments last fall or via an at-large invitation from USA Basketball.
Walker, Key, Puckett and Wynn contributed to Tennessee returning to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015-16. Their efforts enabled the Lady Vols to open the 2021-22 campaign 18-1 and rise as high as No. 4 nationally. UT finished the year 25-9 overall and 11-5 in SEC play, good for third place in the league despite injuries to several key players during the course of the season.
Key, one of only three Lady Vols to start all 34 games, was an All-SEC Second Team performer and member of the SEC All-Defensive Team. Puckett, one of UT's top contributors off the bench, earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Walker joined Key in starting all 34 contests and was the team's No. 4 scorer and leader in assists, while Wynn overcame an early season injury to appear in 30 games and earn increased playing time down the stretch.
The event will serve as the final evaluation of athletes for selection to various 2022 USA Basketball 3x3 men's and women's national teams, including the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, set for June 21-26 in Antwerp, Belgium.
After 3X Nationals, the new season of Red Bull 3X will kick off this summer in partnership with USA Basketball. Approximately 10 men's and women's qualifier tournaments around the country, plus four regional championship events, will help identify a new pipeline of 3x3 talent who have a goal of competing in the 2023 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.