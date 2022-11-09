Front row left to right: Sheila Evans, Debbie Chesteen Davis, Sharon Nease, Tammy Williams, Major General Leslie Purser, Rob Watkins and Molly. Second row left to right : Charlotte Leibrock, Susanna Webb, Dave Mills, Larry Hartsell and Joe Purser.
Front row left to right: Sheila Evans, Debbie Chesteen Davis, Sharon Nease, Tammy Williams, Major General Leslie Purser, Rob Watkins and Molly. Second row left to right : Charlotte Leibrock, Susanna Webb, Dave Mills, Larry Hartsell and Joe Purser.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Front row left to right: Pollie Brooks, Emily Tucker, Amber Dunn and Debbie Davis. Second row left to right: Sheila Evans, Cathy Moyshe, Mark Sandburg, Edna Santiago and Mason Oglesby.
PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG
Wreaths 3
Jose Foster and Amber Dunn.
PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG
Left to right: Joe and Leslie Purser, Issac Gudger.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Left to right: Jose Foster, Larry Hartsell and Heather Lingerfelt.
The mission of Wreaths Across America: Remember, Honor, and Teach. Cocke County came together this past weekend at Food City East to generously remember our fallen by donating to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Veterans and volunteers from several civic groups along with Food City employees, helped make the event a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.