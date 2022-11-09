The mission of Wreaths Across America: Remember, Honor, and Teach. Cocke County came together this past weekend at Food City East to generously remember our fallen by donating to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Veterans and volunteers from several civic groups along with Food City employees, helped make the event a success.

