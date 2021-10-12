NEWPORT—MEDIC Mobile will hold two replacement blood drives for Benjamin Huffhines this Thursday and Friday, October 14-15.
The October 14 drive will be held at Ole Smoky’s Newport production plant located at 100 Tevet Way. The blood drive will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. that afternoon.
The second drive on October 15 will be held in the PriceLess Foods parking lot. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m.
Please tell MEDIC staff members if you are donating For Benjamin Huffhines so that he receives credit for your donation.
All donors will receive a free MEDIC t-shirt and a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse Appetizer. Appointments are preferred, but walk-Ins are always welcomed. Facial masks are mandatory.
All blood types are desperately needed at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.