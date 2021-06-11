Robert Roy McMahan; AKA, Bobby Mac passed away peacefully at his home in Sevierville, Tennessee on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 with family and Covenant Hospice Care.
He was born July 5, 1947 in Newport, TN and went to be with the Lord at the age of 73.
Preceded by his parents Helen (Hoover) & Calvin McMahan and his brother Daniel J. McMahan.
Lovingly leaving behind his children; Rayann (Renee) & Charles Robbins, Daniel & Shannon McMahan, Tanya & Matthew Trapp. His grandchildren; Robert & Jennifer McMahan, Xavier & Marisa Hernandez, Charles Robbins and Heather McMahan. Great grandson; Emmett McMahan. Siblings; Lloyd & Carolyn McMahan, Wanda Eschelbacher, Troy McMahan and Deborah McMahan.
He was very giving, touched so many lives and loved entertaining all.
He will forever be remembered as the musical entertainer, jokester, mechanic, and the race car driver.
Family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Jimmy Lopez officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821
