Fourth-year Tennessee Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted as USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three of her players have been named to the media organization's Preseason All-SEC Teams.

USA TODAY selected Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key for the first team and classmate Rickea Jackson for the second team. That trio had been named previously to SEC preseason teams by the media at-large as well as the coaches.

