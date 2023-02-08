A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens.

Fiscus is seeking a so-called “name clearing” hearing — open to members of the media and with her former bosses at the Department of Health required to attend to review the circumstances behind her firing.

