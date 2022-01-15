Vandalism: On January 11, police responded to a call regarding a physical altercation at Terrace Apartments. The owner of the property told police that Corey Hazelwood, age 31, had pulled a knife on another tenant and had punctured another tenant’s tire before fleeing the scene. Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle whose tire had been punctured, and she stated she witnessed Hazelwood approaching her car and puncturing the tire. No warrants have been issued at this time.
Shoplifting: On January 11, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to a shoplifter. Police spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer, who stated that Joseph Stuart, age 34, had opened and concealed several pieces of merchandise before making a purchase in the jewelry department and trying to leave the store. The stolen merchandise was valued at $156.83. Stuart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On January 11, police responded to a domestic assault call from a residence near Bowman Avenue. Police spoke to Stanley Hawkins, age 55, and Crystal Dunn, age 41. Hawkins stated that Dunn had run at him and hit him in the chest, but he denied that he had hit or struck her. Dunn stated that Hawkins had hit her in the chest and pushed her to the ground. Dunn had three light scratch marks on her neck. Police were unable to determine the primary aggressor in the incident, so both parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Paraphernalia: On January 11, police were called to Lowe’s on Cosby Highway in regards to a suspicious vehicle. Police observed a 2006 Honda Accord with tags registered for a 1996 Lincoln. Police approached the vehicle and spoke to Blaine Williams, age 51. Police reported seeing two glass pipes clearly visible from the driver’s side window. Police also found a glass pipe in Williams’ pocket and a baggy containing one gram of suspected methamphetamine.
Drug Charges: On January 12, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling “5 to 10 mph in a posted 30 mph zone,” according to Weber. Patrolman Weber spoke to the driver, who was identified as Amber Clark, age 39. Clark gave consent for the police to search her vehicle, and police found a small baggy of suspected methamphetamine, as well as two 325mg Hydrocodone pills, three 400mg Gabapentin pills, a glass narcotics pipe, six total grams of methamphetamine, a syringe and a notebook containing details of drug transactions. Clark was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless Driver: On January 12, police were dispatched to AutoZone on West Broadway in response to a vehicle driving through the grass and median. Police spoke to the driver, Albert Lavely, age 36. Lavely stated that he had driven through the median on purpose because he needed to make it to AutoZone before they closed. Lavely was confirmed to have his license revoked out of Florida due to previous charges. Lavely was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
