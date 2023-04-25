Spring sports photos, part II Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cosby’s Peyton Raines throws a pitch from the mound during a matchup at Cosby High School. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby’s Danny Shelton (26) prepares to bat against Cherokee on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Rogersville. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby’s Reese Michaels looks toward the dugout during a matchup at Bearden on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Knoxville. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby soccer coaches Maddy Dawson, Hillery Griffin and Meredith Bell talk to their team during halftime of their Senior Night game against Pigeon Forge on Monday, April 24, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby’s Ivy Poe throws a pitch during the Eagles’ season opener against Unaka on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Cosby High School. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby’s Kort Wilson leans back during an at-bat at Cherokee on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cosby’s Chloe Hance fields a ground ball during the Lady Eagles’ matchup at Bearden on March 24, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out some shots from Cocke County and Cosby spring sports in this special addition to this Wednesday paper. All photos courtesy of Jake Nichols for The Newport Plain Talk. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Photography Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.