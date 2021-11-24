Cosby Elementary
Mrs. Moore's 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How is your day at the North Pole? May I have Star Wars legos? May I please have X-box and money? May I please have a baby water turtle so my brother’s turtle can have a friend? May I also have a talking bird please?
P.S. Please do not forget my siblings and Mom.
Thank you,
Achilles Lukoff
Dear Santa,
I have not been real good this year, but I have tried. May I please still have some Christmas gifts? Please may I have money to help my mom get a house? May I also have roller skates and a scooter and arts and crafts supplies? Easy books to help me read and also math books to help me with math. Also, a jacket and mittens to help keep me warm, and boots too. Thank you Santa and I love your elves.
Cherokee Lukoff
Dear Santa,
How are you and your reindeers? It must be fun riding in the sky. My name is Ashland Bell and I am 8 years old. This year for Christmas, I really want Rainbow dolls and a few LOL dolls and for everyone to get what they want. I have been good this year, but sorry for being bad sometimes. Please come visit my brothers. They want games and dirt bikes. Thank you Santa for loving all the kids on Earth.
I will make sure I put out milk and cookies for you.
Ashland Bell
Dear Santa,
I want an Oculus and a snow cone machine. Don’t forget my dog.
Brayden Harvey
Dear Santa,
Hi! Tell Mrs. Claus hello as well. I have been a good girl this year and would love to have a squishmallow! Bring my brother and sister one because they have been good this year as well. We will leave you some cookies and milk and a snack for the reindeer.
Adrianna Hatcher
Dear Santa,
Hello! How is the weather at the North Pole? I would like some dinos and legos and I would like a Nerf gun. I would like a stuffed owl for my nana and a new tablet, and a stuffed bear for my little brother. I will set out some cookies and milk for you Santa.
Christopher Hembree
Dear Santa,
I hope that you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. For Christmas this year, I would like twin reborns and stuff for them 1000 among us Pop its and a 3D moon lamp and a pair of fuzzy socks. I am excited for you to come. I will set out milk and cookies for you and carrots for all the reindeer.
Love,
Abby Johnson
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been good all year. For Christmas I would like to have a pellet gun wi8th pellets. I would also like a scooter. Please don’t forget my mom, brother, and Keir. Also, my dad and brothers and sister.
I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Ryker Manning
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I hope Mrs. Claus is well. For Christmas, I would like a 4-wheeler, small Nerf guns, Treasure X, art supplies, fishing and hunting toys, short socks, hoodies, Nerf bullets, and a desk. I will leave a snack for you and the reindeer. I hope you have a very good Christmas.
Carter Moore, II
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been good this year. I want a Pop It, a unicorn one. I also want LOL Surprise. I like Barbies and stuff that goes with them. I want a snowflake necklace too. Have a safe Christmas.
Elisabeth Phillips
Dear Santa,
Is it cold at the North Pole? I have been good this year. I would like a Minecraft and Algodoo game. Also, I would like a gumball maker machine. I would also like some more building blocks. Can I please have some more play-doh too? Please don’t forget the rest of my family. I will leave some milk and cookies. Please bring snow. Thank you!
Jack Racine
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I help my mom with my little sister. This year I would like a new barbie doll house, and maybe a reborn doll. Then, outfits and socks and maybe some toys for my baby sister. That’s all I want this year.
Kobi Stewart
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. For Christmas I want a new puppy and stuff for it. I would like a new baby doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. Please don’t forget my brother and sister. Also, my stepdad Derek a new watch and please tell God to let my mom have my brother before Christmas.
Carsyn Reed
Dear Santa,
How’s Rudolph doing? I would love to have a Nintendo Switch. Don’t forget my family. I love you Santa.
Rayann Benson
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. How do your reindeer fly? I would like magic mixes, toy fox, and a toy cat. I have been a good girl.
Maycee Styles
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I love you. I would very much like flexible Barbies, a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Morgan Wallen doll, and a baby alive. Don’t forget my family too.
Kinslei Shults
Dear Santa,
My Name is Kyliegh Gunter. I want a new Barbie house and an American girl doll. I like your elf, Buddy that comes to our house. It is funny when he makes a mess. Merry Christmas.
Kyliegh Gunter
Mrs. Runions' 2nd grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Jimmy. It's getting cold here in Tennessee. Is it cold at the North Pole? I've been a good boy this year. I sure would like a bicycle for Christmas. I would also like a handheld PSI. If you can, please bring my sister and Madison something. They've been good this year. Have a safe trip on Christmas night. It may snow. I'll leave cookies and milk on the bar for you.
Love,
Jimmy Seay
Dear Santa,
I would like a hotwheel set. I also want a phone. Then, I want a tablet. Last, I want a dirt bike.
Thanks,
Jason Moss
Dear Santa,
Why is the North Pole colder? Does Mrs. Claus make you cookies that make you live longer, and the elves? Can I have a hover board and a phone? Can I have a 13 pack of pants and shirts?
Your Friend,
Gabriel Lane
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus make you cookies every night? Could you bring me some make-up sets? I would also like a scooter, hairbows, a computer and some bead slime. We will leave you milk and some cookies.
Love,
Kinley Ford
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? This year, I might like Calico Critters, a Baby Alive, and LOL Pets. We will leave cookies and milk out for you. I hope you have a safe trip around the world!
Your Friend,
Kimberlynn Cline
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I would like lots of hot wheels for Christmas. I would also like a skateboard and a sawimming pool for Summer. I would love a toy four wheeler. Can I have a puppy, a cat and a toy stove? I would like a skate park and a corvette. Will you bring toys for my brother and sister?
Thanks,
Denver McDonald
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been very good and nice this year. First, I want a phone. Next, I want a pop-it phone case. I would like different kinds of fidgets. I hope you had a good year.
Merry Christmas!
Carmah Lane
Dear Santa,
Hello! I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well. I want a hole Legoi Mario set. I also would like a hot wheels smash triceratops, a hot wheels T-rex grocry attack, and a Woody and Buzz. I also would like a Nemo squishy for Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Also, I will leave some carrots for Rudolph. Thank you!
Your Friend,
Evan Racine
Dear Santa,
Hi! I've been really good this year. I would like a new controller. I want a new phone. And I really want a puppy.
Love,
Zaylee Guthrie
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I whot a playstashin whith the new spiter man game. I want a new bacpac. I whot a relly motersicl. I whot a good life and a bunch of Minecraft legos. I whot a pop-it toy and a new fone. I what Luigis mansion for the switch. But I really whot a put cat and a pet bunny. I whot a lot of silly string.
Your Friend,
Keegan Stuteville
Dear Santa,
Do reindeer actually talk? May I have a big spirograph? Also, I would like an art easel. I would also like paint and paint brushes, please. I would like a camo cinch bag. I would like a guitar. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I will also leave carrots for your reindeer.
Love,
Caroline Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus cook? I want a tool belt for Christmas please. I would like a remote control car too. Also, I would like s racecar track that I can build. I will leave milk and cookies out for you.
Your Friend,
Eli Cutshaw
Dear Santa,
How cold is it there? This yer I have bin good. I would like a few new toys. Frst, I would like to ask for a scateboard to learn cool tricks. next I would like Hot Wheels. Next I would like some legos. I would also like a spong dod blnkit and Pokemon cards. Also, a Pokemon house. Il lev mlek and cukes.
Love,
Connor Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I would like some new clothes. I would like some new Spiderman and Mario toys. Maybe a game for my PS4. Thank you very much Santa.
Your Friend,
Hunter Shropshire
Dear Santa,
I have been good no matter what mommy says. This year for Christmas I would like a new JoJo bike. If you like, could you bring me a princess doll, maybe Elsa. Maybe even a puppy! Thank you so much.
Love Always,
Natalia Murray
Dear Santa,
I have been a mostly good boy. I would like a Nerf gun, a watch, a Sonic video game for my PS4. I would like a swing. Can you bring Nathanial a drone? Can you bring Flynn a Batman drone? Can you bring Malachi some baby toys?
Thank you,
Jonah Ellison
