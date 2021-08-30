NEWPORT—The American Job Center will bring its Mobile Career Coach to Cocke County on September 2, 2021. It will be located in the Historic Tanner school parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Mobile Career Coach meets the needs of citizens in Cocke County who are searching for employment, need help writing their resume, or would like to receive tips on how to conduct yourself in an interview These services are completely free to the public.
The Career Coach is a service to the community. For more information you can contact Lynn Ramsey or Jennifer Ellison at the Cocke County Partnership/ Chamber Office (423) 623-7201.
