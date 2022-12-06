Bucs 1
ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Records were shattered on Sunday inside Brooks Gym, as ETSU women’s basketball continued its historic season with a 95-26 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg on Sunday inside Brooks Gym.

The Bucs dominated all phases of the game, breaking the school record for both margin of victory (69) and fewest points allowed (26) on Sunday. The previous margin of victory record of 60 was set in 1994 against Covenant, while the previous points allowed record of 29 was set against Mercer in 2006.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.