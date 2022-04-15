KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Tennessee football went through its final spring scrimmage, tallying multiple offensive touchdowns and a defensive safety in wet conditions on Thursday morning at Haslam Field.
“I thought there was some back-and-forth offense, defense and great way to finish spring off as far as our last scrimmage,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Our kids are excited about what’s transpired here over the first 14 days and are excited for a little bit of a break here with Easter weekend too. Some of those guys will get a chance to go home.
“You need some days that are going to look like October and November. I think the opportunities that we’ve had with adverse elements have been perfect. It’s been a great spring here. We’ve been outside every day.”
Heupel continued to praise the development of junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who caught another touchdown on Thursday.
“You felt that way because of the offseason that he had, the gains that he made in strength and conditioning program, like it showed in his confidence and it showed up right away with just a physical presence about him on the field. As he has gone through spring ball, you’ve seen him continue to gain confidence, and I like the momentum that he’s created here.”
Despite multiple injuries to the secondary, the Volunteers will boast one of the most veteran safety tandems in the SEC. Seniors Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough have combined to play 71 games with 52 starts. Both have displayed their leadership traits this spring.
“They’ve grown during the offseason, and that was a point of emphasis and what we did every week in the lead up to spring ball,” Heupel said. “You can see and sense and feel their energy out on the practice field every day. They have grown into becoming really strong leaders for us.”
The Volunteers will kick off the 2022 campaign against Ball State in a special Thursday, Sept. 1, SEC Network primetime contest in Neyland Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. Tennessee and Ball State will be meeting for the first time in football.
The Thursday primetime tilt debuts the newly-renovated Neyland Stadium, which will feature two new state-of-the-art videoboards on the north and south ends, a lower-west premium club, enhanced chairback seating in multiple lower-west sections and a party deck social gathering space on the upper north end.
This September also marks the 50th anniversary of the first night game in Neyland Stadium. A then-record crowd of 71,647 watched quarterback Condredge Holloway and the seventh-ranked Volunteers top sixth-ranked Penn State, 28-21, on Sept. 16, 1972.
Fifty years later, Heupel and the Volunteers go under the lights in Neyland Stadium with an exciting brand of football led by sixth-year senior quarterback and 2021 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist Hendon Hooker. Hooker’s debut season in Knoxville saw the Vols orchestrate the nation’s “fastest” offense, averaging 2.99 plays per minute while owning the FBS’ seventh-best scoring offense at 39.3 points per game.
Tennessee returns eight starters on offense, including four offensive linemen. Defensively, the squad returns seven starters from an attacking unit that averaged 7.8 tackles for loss per game, good for second in the SEC and seventh in the FBS. Senior edge rusher Byron Young and senior linebacker Jeremy Banks lead the way after posting 11.5 tackles for loss apiece a year ago.
Existing season ticket holders can renew their tickets for the 2022 football campaign now by visiting AllVols.com. Deadline for renewals is May 1. Fans wishing to purchase new season tickets can do so as well at AllVols.com or by contacting the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000. Lower level season ticket options start at the all-in price of $600.
