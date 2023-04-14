Grizz 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Brandon Dill, AP Photo

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant's home last July.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses Joshua Holloway, whose lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18, of damaging Morant's reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars both in his contract and in potential endorsement deals.

