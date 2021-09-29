COVID-19 may have changed the rules but not the mission nor determination of Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.
Michele Sexton, who co-founded Celebrate Life in 1999 with friend Gail Sutton, said the past year has presented challenges due to the pandemic. She adds, however, the organization has adapted and is still able to provide needed assistance to cancer patients throughout the area.
“The hardest thing is not being able to get together socially,” said Sexton. “We’ve had to work around stuff. One of the big problems is we can’t have meetings with the most vulnerable. There’s no way we could socially distance properly.
“Also, in August we usually have our annual Night of Pampering at Smoky Mountain Home Health. Patients are able to get haircuts, get their nails done and get massages. This year, we couldn’t do that because it wasn’t safe to touch people. Everybody needs that.”
COVID isn’t the only recent change that has impacted the support group.
Sexton pointed out the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, which sponsored Relay for Life, and the Susan B. Komen Foundation in Knoxville have disbanded.
“I’ve filled out a grant application for Susan G. Komen every year since 2003,” said Sexton. “But many agencies are going national now. We were lucky though. The executive director at Susan G. Komen said she had some funds left over and selected four local agencies to get that money. We were one of the four agencies selected and received $30,000.”
Sexton points out there have also been some other huge positives despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.
“Last year, we initially had to cancel the Cruise Against Cancer,” she said. “Then, in June, the park (Newport City Park) opened up. We were able to grab the park and have the event. That sustained us for that year.
“This year, we had the Cruise Against Cancer the last Saturday in April. It ended up being 40 degrees and rainy that day. We had to wear masks and we were worried people wouldn’t come out. We got in a circle and prayed. We were doing this for others…not us. We were going to do it, no matter what.
“We ended up having the best year we’ve ever had. We had people coming up and handing us $100 dollar bills and giving us checks for up to $1,000.
“One man from Sevier County said he heard about the event on the radio. Neither he nor his wife had ever had cancer. They decided to come and said they were going to help. They gave us a check for $1,000. We ended up raising more than $40,000.”
Sexton said some cancer survivors who have been helped by Celebrate Life also insist on helping the organization.
“People give memorial donations and some people we have helped in the past will come back a couple of years later, when they’re back on their feet, and offer us a check to pay us back for where we had helped. There are beautiful people out there.”
Another bright spot in the midst of the COVID-19 battle has been the ability to have at least once social gathering and to have board meetings.
“Things started to open up again in July,” said Sexton. “Mark Ponder has a pavilion on Douglas Lake and allowed us to have a picnic. We had such a good time. We hadn’t seen each other in a while. We were able to talk about how COVID had impacted us. We decided we are still going to be Celebrate Life.”
Members of the Celebrate Life Board are Nathan Manning, Danny Webb and Freddy Campbell.
“They’ve all been vaccinated and we have to meet to keep things going,” said Sexton. “We are completely transparent and the only paid person is our CPA who does our taxes.
“We are still trying to assist patients every way we can.”
Despite COVID and the inability to meet with patients, Sexton said the agency still gets calls from patients, family members, treatment center facilities and social workers.
“We do different things to help,” she said. “Cancer drugs are still extremely expensive. There was one lady who had breast cancer and a shot cost $5,000. We try to offer help for medicines. We do $500 per person, per year. We also refer patients to other groups and agencies that have funds to assist. We also pay for two treatments.
“When you’re weak and have to worry about how to pay, it’s hard. It drains everything out of you. I went through it. I remember being in the chemotherapy department and radiation department and hearing about the costs.
“My husband had bought a cancer insurance policy and I didn’t have to worry about the costs. I realize I was blessed. I wish more people knew about cancer policies and could afford them. It does come down to money.”
Celebrate Life also provides assistance with co-pays, transportation and other costs associated with treatment.
Celebrate Life supplies snacks for patients at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and at centers in Sevier and Hamblen counties.
“We used to buy the snacks and take them in,” said Sexton. “We can’t do that anymore. Now, we send them a gift card and the staff goes out and buys the snacks. They’ve been very good about helping with that. Once the card is full, they notify us and we send a new card.”
“We may not have been able to get together socially because of COVID, but financially, God has really been providing for us.”
Anyone needing more information or assistance from Celebrate Life can contact Sexton at 865-654-0468 or Kathy Webb at 423-625-6603.
