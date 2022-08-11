Accomplished insurance salesman. Standout wide receiver. Professional football player. Head football coach.
Only one of those roles has seen Dykes experience success at Cocke County — when he played under Larry Williams in the late 1980’s, totaling 28 wins and one playoff appearance.
Now, Dykes — entering his fourth year as the head coach for the same program — is trying to revive the type of success he experienced here as a player.
To do that, especially with players who weren’t around to see the Fighting Cocks’ winning tradition, is difficult.
“That’s been the most amazing thing to me,” he said with a grin. “They weren’t even born during that era where Cocke County football was a major mainstay in East Tennessee.”
But just because the players weren’t born during that time, does not mean they aren’t eager to create a similar legacy in red and black.
“Since freshman year, we ain’t had nothing,” said Baylor Baxter, who enters his third year as the Fighting Cocks’ starting quarterback. “With colleges reaching out, I want to show them what we’re capable of. It’s very motivating to come out here and have a great season this year.”
How good can Dykes’ team be?
“I personally feel like we can win six or seven games,” he said. “Obviously we need to win probably three of those in the region to make the playoffs.”
CCHS’ regional opponents won’t be easy, either, as Dykes was quick to note.
“Tough region,” he said matter-of-factly. “Central and Knox West were ranked No. 1 in the state at different times last year, and they’re in our region. The upper echelon of teams in our region are very good.”
Still, he added that the Fighting Cocks could have more than a puncher’s chance in the second tier.
“We’re right there ready to compete with that second level of teams right now,” he said. “I think it’s very feasible that we can make the playoffs this year.”
CCHS’ last playoff appearance came in 2018 — the final year of Caleb Slover’s tenure before he left for Morristown East — and the program has just six postseason appearances in history.
So what will be the difference this season?
“I think the belief factor,” Dykes said. “Last year, we were young. We played a lot of freshmen last year, and even though they’re going to be sophomores and juniors, they understand they can play with these kids now.
