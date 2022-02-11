The Senate Education Committee this week passed a bill requiring all school employees to be trained to detect and prevent human trafficking of children.
Currently, only teachers are required to be trained on the detection, intervention, prevention, and treatment of human trafficking. Senate Bill 1670 seeks to expand that requirement to all other personnel that aren’t contractors, including bus drivers, janitors or cafeteria workers, every three years.
Commerce and Labor Committee that I Serve on Passes “New Markets Development Act”
The Commerce and Labor Committee unanimously approved legislation that would create a tax credit program to encourage economic growth in rural and low-income areas. The bill will be reviewed by the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee next.
The program created by the “New Markets Development Act” would fund small businesses located in Tennessee through insurance premium tax credits. Variations of the program have been implemented in 14 other states and on the federal level.
Through the program, investment groups would receive tax breaks if they offer loans or invest in businesses or developments in low-income or rural areas. The program could raise and invest up to $100 million into Tennessee small businesses.
Tennessee Forestry Commission Testifies before the Committee I Chair
The Tennessee Forestry Commission testified before my committee, the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, this week concerning their annual report.
Summarizing the past year, TN Forestry Commission Chair Johnny Heard said the commission identified the need for more engagement with the USDA Farm Service Agency, expressed concern about the retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, endorsed the 2020 Forest Action Plan, and encouraged an increase in timber sales from the state forest.
Heard said the commission suppressed 709 wildfires over 6,910 acres; safely conducted 232 prescribed fires across 12,100 acres; and deployed 215 personnel across 13 states to help them deal with wildfires and natural disasters, resulting in $2.6 million in revenue.
The commission evaluated 38 logging operations with water quality complaints and found 22 with issues that affected water quality. It provided technical assistance to bring them into compliance with the Water Quality Control Act. The commission completed 24 timber sales of a combined 10.7 million board feet, generating nearly $3.5 million in revenue.
Unclaimed Funds Letters from My Office
The Unclaimed Property Division in the Treasury Department receives cash from various types of accounts and securities from companies for owners that the company is unable to locate.
This division then attempts to locate and return the lost property to the rightful owner. Many rightful owners are no longer living and their heirs are entitled to claim the property.
Each year, I request a list of these individuals for my senate district and I mail these property owners information about how to claim their funds. If you see a letter from me in the mail about your unclaimed funds, please follow the instructions in the letter to claim them.
Thank you for following this column. I encourage you to contact my office to share your thoughts and concerns. My office can be reached by phone at: (800) 449-8366, extension: 13851 or by e-mail at: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov. Thank you for the honor to serve you in state government and God bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.