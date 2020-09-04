COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference is launching its newest statewide awareness effort: "Fentanyl: The Deadliest High."
District Attorney General James B. Dunn, along with District Attorneys across the state, will be focused on educating Tennesseans on the extreme dangers of fentanyl, the most prevalent synthetic opioid in the United States.
Fentanyl-related overdoses have increased exponentially in Tennessee over the last few years. It is often illegally sold on the streets disguised as other drugs, where users unknowingly take too much and ultimately overdose.
A dose as small as 2 milligrams, roughly equivalent to the weight of four grains of sand, is considered lethal to the average person.
While the use of fentanyl has increased, awareness of the drug has not. District Attorneys conducted focus groups with middle and high schoolers across the state to determine the awareness level of fentanyl and its dangers.
Findings from these focus groups shaped the approach for the awareness effort, which is primarily directed toward 13- to 18-year-old Tennesseans.
"In our research, we discovered a lack of education around the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl and opioids in general," said Guy Jones, executive director of TNDAGC.
"Our youth are our future. It is with that in mind that we work to inform them on the realities of addiction and overdose. We want this effort to be the start of the end of fentanyl and deadly drug abuse in Tennessee, and we must work together to make this goal a reality."
"It is our responsibility as District Attorneys to fight against the rise of this terrible drug, and we will do everything we possibly can to make sure it does not claim our communities, our friends or our children," General Dunn said.
"It is important to educate our youth on making smarter decisions, while also putting a stop to those who are putting the deadly drugs on our streets."
The awareness effort will heavily utilize social media to reach students across the state and disseminate the message of the deadly nature of fentanyl, especially with the risks associated with street drug usage.
Those interested in learning more can visit TheDeadliestHigh.com. Tennesseans are encouraged to follow the TNDAGC on social media @TNDistrictAttomeys (Facebook) and @TNDAGC (Twitter and Instagram).
ABOUT TNDAGC
The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference coordinates prosecutorial efforts of the District Attorneys General and seeks more prompt and efficient administration of justice. It is composed of the District Attorneys Genera/from the state's 31 judicial districts who are responsible for the prosecution of criminal cases on behalf of the state.
