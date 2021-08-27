NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members were briefed on plans to expand NU’s sewer operations during their meeting Tuesday morning.
The board gave their approval for Michael Williford, NU General Manager, to hire a firm to do the design work for the expansion.
“Money is available at the state level, however a professional service firm must design things,” Williford said.
“We have to put forth $60,000 to $70,000, but that goes towards our reimbursement.”
Lucas Graham, Cocke County Economic Development Director, told the board that millions of dollars have been allocated to this particular project.
“This is a state Economic Development Grant that comes from the governor’s office,” Graham said. “A total of $3 million has been dedicated to this and the Economic and Community Development office is working on drafts. Once we have a contract in hand we can move forward.”
The grant will work in a similar fashion to those that are awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission. Certain administrative requirements must be met and engineering firms hired before funds will be reimbursed through the state.
Joni Daniel, V/P of Accounting and Finance, provided a financial review for the month on June.
Daniel reported that cash flow for the electric department has increased by $582,000 year-to-date with no new debt acquired.
“We’ve gone from $29.8 million to just over $30 million. It’s the first time we have shown a positive cash flow in electric for several years. It’s a good thing to show year-over-year,” Daniel said.
Revenue in the water department also increased for the month mainly due to the fact that Conagra is still operating in Newport. Net income for the month in the department stood at $115,000. Revenue and net income has also increased over the fiscal year.
“Our capital spending is down and operating margin is up,” Daniel said. “The fact that Conagra is still open is what is driving the increase in income.”
The sewer department saw similar increases for the month and year due to Conagra’s monthly usage. Year-to-date the sewer department has seen an increase of $827,000.
The decision to raise customers’ rates was a difficult one, but it was done to help offset the drop in revenue NU will see when Conagra closes this October.
Daniel said the increase was delayed as long as possible, but was a necessity to keep the system operational.
“We waited as long as we could to implement those rates. Once they (Conagra) are gone it will impact things, but with the rates we set we should be ok. We hate that we have to go through this as a county, but we have to keep the system up.”
Chris Calhoun, V/P of Operations and Technology, said it is imperative for NU to keep the cash flow for the sewer department in the positive range. He hopes the expansion of the sewer system into different parts of the county will balance things out in the future.
Williford told the board Rodefer Moss is currently performing the prior fiscal year audit. The additional work being done by the financial department led to the delay in July’s report.
“The audits have put a lot of work on our accounting staff and that’s why financials are a month behind. They are pulling a lot of information and putting in a lot of work,” Williford said.
He told the board that federal regulators have asked NU to rewrite their broadband plan multiple times. The regulators also hope to hold an information session with board members and city officials.
“We are working nights and weekends rewriting our entire business plan twice. We are redoing everything that we have already done over the past two years. It’s another large project that is taking a lot of time and effort.
“The regulators want to hold an executive session with city officials to come in and discuss things. This will be a closed session with our attorneys. This should be a good information session.”
The next public meeting of NU’s board of directors will take place on Tuesday, September 28 at 10:30 a.m.
