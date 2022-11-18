JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – After shaking off some rust early on, the ETSU men’s basketball team closed the first half strong and outlasted Little Rock 84-76 on Thursday night inside Freedom Hall.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
The Bucs, who improved to 3-1 on the season, were fouled 29 times and made 42 trips to the charity stripe, marking the most free throw attempts since Dec. 1, 2016 when ETSU went 44 times against Lees-McRae.
Once again, ETSU dominated in the paint and on the glass. The Bucs were plus-20 in the paint, 44-24, and plus-8 on the boards, 41-33. The Blue and Gold grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and turned those into 17 second-chance points.
For the game, ETSU shot a season-high 52 percent from the field (29-56), while five Buccaneers made at least four field goals in the win over the Trojans.
Despite being short-handed with a pair of Buccaneers sitting out, ETSU’s bench still managed to pour in 35 points.
With the 42 trips to the free throw line, ETSU only netted 21.
ETSU was as consistent as can be on Thursday night as they scored 42 points in both halves.
The teams combined for 43 fouls and 55 free throw attempts, while five players fouled out – four from Little Rock.
Thursday wrapped up a home-and-home series with Little Rock that began in 2019-20 where ETSU won 67-63 in Little Rock. ETSU has won both games in the series.
With the setback, Little Rock moved to 1-3 on the season.
TOP PERFORMERS
DeAnthony Tipler (Ashland, Miss.) led all scorers with 21 points off the bench. Tipler, who registered his fifth career 20-point scoring game, finished 8-of-12 from the field.
Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) finished with a season-high 19 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes.
Josh Taylor (Atlanta) and Allen Strothers (Newport News, Va.) each finished with 10 points, and Justice Smith (Lyons, N.Y.) posted 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench. Strothers joined King with five assists, while Taylor grabbed seven rebounds, swiped three steals and swatted two shots.
Freshman Jeremy Gregory (Charlotte, N.C.) was productive in his season-high 11 minutes off the bench as he totaled five rebounds, netted three points and had one steal.
Little Rock had three players score in double figures with Jordan Jefferson leading the charge with 15 points.
