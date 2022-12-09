Key 1

FILE - Tennessee's Tamari Key, right, heads to the basket as Louisville's Olivia Cochran defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament on March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said Thursday, Dec. 8. 

 Jeff Roberson, AP Photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said Thursday.

Doctors found the issue during testing. Key is expected to make a full recovery after treatment from University of Tennessee doctors, Harper said, adding that her sole concern is Key getting the medical care she needs to heal and return to full strength.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.