Reckless Driving: Deputy Zachary Magouirk observed a vehicle traveling on Cosby Highway at 105 mph, confirmed by radar, in a posted 55 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver to be Christopher McCullough. McCullough was found to have a revoked driver’s license for failure to provide insurance, which was confirmed through central dispatch. McCullough was asked for proof of insurance at which time he stated that the vehicle was uninsured. McCullough was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. He faces charges of Reckless Driving, Speeding, Financial Responsibility and Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Public Intoxication: While deputies were at the Waffle House on Cosby Highway, they noticed a male who was asleep in a booth inside the restaurant. A customer asked for the male to be checked on because he had been there for some time. Deputies attempted to wake the man several times with the assistance of an employee. The report states the male woke up and appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly admitting to drinking alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening. When asked if he had a ride coming to take him home, the man replied yes, and stated that his ride was an hour away. Later he stated his ride was 10 minutes away. When asked if he knew which town he was in this male reportedly became irate with deputies. The male, identified as Van Wade, refused to cooperate with deputies and would not tell them where he was staying in Newport. Due to his condition, Wade was transported to the Cocke County Jail for his safety and the safety of others.
Driving While Revoked: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Waxwing Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When he arrived on scene one passenger was already being treated by First Call EMS. The driver a black passenger car, identified as Aaron Howery, was found to have a revoked license. Howery’s driving history showed he had multiple driving on revoked charges. He was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: On April 22, Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to a residence on Greystone Way in reference to a male who had fled on foot from Tennessee Highway Patrol officers. Colley arrived on scene and found that THP had the male, identified as Christopher Pabon, already in custody. THP and CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball advised that a domestic assault incident had taken place and a report needed to be completed. Colley spoke with Mary Stapleton, who advised me that Pabon was staying with her at her home and a verbal argument began between the two. Stapleton stated that when Pabon tried to take her phone, he allegedly shoved her on the shoulders and into the kitchen bar. Stapleton said she ran out of the residence to get help and saw THP vehicles near her driveway and altered them of the situation. Pabon was transported to the County Jail on the charge of Domestic Assault.
Theft of Property: At around 6:30 a.m. on April 22, employees with Charles Blalock and Sons Construction came to work at the Cocke County Landfill. As they pulled up a male identified as Anthony Howard started to run away from some of the equipment. Employees told him to stop and he did. Lieutenant Ricky Holt arrived on scene to find Howard sitting on the ground. One of the bulldozers had the side door open and the battery missing. Howard stated that he did take the battery off, but when he saw the employees pulling up he dropped the battery and started to run. The battery was laying where Howard stated he had dropped it.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a dark green passenger vehicle traveling east on Highway 25/70 that was swerving outside of its lane. Damron conducted a traffic stop for the violation and spoke with the driver, identified as Victoria Shults. The report states that Damron could see a very small baggie in the center console while speaking with Shults. Once Damron read all of the car’s occupants their Miranda Rights, they agreed to speak with me. He spoke with the front seat passenger who allegedly stated she knew Shults had a drug problem and the baggie must be hers. The back seat passenger also stated she saw Shults place a black case inside the center console but didn’t know what it was. After searching the vehicle Damron located a black zip up case in the center console area that had several small zip lock baggies, three of which contained a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Shults was placed under arrest at that time. Central dispatch advised Damron the back seat passenger, Stacie Anderson, had an active warrant out of Jefferson County. Deputies transported Anderson to the County line where she was turned over to Jefferson County officers. Shults was transported to the Cocke County Jail on the charge of Possession of Schedule II.
Probation Violation: On Thursday, April 21, Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence on Long Creek Road in reference to a welfare check. Forbes was advised that Samuel Stokely was at this residence at that time. According to jail staff, Stokely had two warrants for his arrest. Captain Eric Ramsey, Lieutenant Wes Keys and Deputy Jacob Damron assisted Forbes on the call. Upon arrival they made contact with James Hurst, who the welfare check was called in for. Stokely’s cousin stated that he was inside the home and gave deputies permission to enter the residence. Stokely was found hiding in the bathroom and placed under arrest. He was transported to the County Jail where he was served a Violation of Probation warrant.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
