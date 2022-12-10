Jensen Gregg and Alex Lindsey, both of Newport, were united in marriage on Oct. 15, 2022, at Mountain Fields Homestead. Pastor Harley Timmons officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and stepfather, Chad Gregg and Darren Wines.
Maids of honor were Abby Crum and Marklee Gregg, both of Newport. Bridesmaids were Cassidy Allen, Mikayla Alley, Annie Wardroup and Sarah Seay, all of Newport.
Maddie Timmons, of Newport, was the flower girl.
Blake Delaney, of Dandrige, and Hunter Shelton, of Morristown, served as best men.
Groomsmen were Alex Wines, of Morristown; Josh Blackwell, of Dandridge; Andrew McMahan, of Newport; and Dillon Wines, of Morristown.
Music for both the ceremony and the reception was provided by Kinkead Performance and Events. The reception followed the ceremony at Mountain Fields Homestead.
The bride is the daughter of April and Darren Wines and Chad and Joanne Gregg, all of Newport. She is a sophomore at Walters State where she is studying to be an elementary school teacher. She is a tutor at Bridgeport Elementary School.
The bridegroom is the son of Summer and Robert Davis, of Crossville, and Tim Lindsey, of Dandridge. He is a graduate of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and is employed as a mechanic for Knoxville Utilities.
The couple took a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach, SC, but are planning to go on a cruise in May.
