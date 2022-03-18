COCKE COUNTY—Two individuals from Cocke County were recently recognized for the impact they are making on the community through volunteering.
Denise Holt and Kaylan Cole were honored as the 2021 Cocke County honorees for the 14th annual Governor’s Star Awards. Each county across the state has a coordinator that is in charge of accepting submissions from local businesses, nonprofits and organizations throughout the community. The county coordinator picks an adult and youth recipient with two winners being announced for each county.
Both Holt and Cole were recipients of the 2021 award for their volunteer work with AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps is a national service that has 20 different programs operating within the state of Tennessee. Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC) falls under that umbrella and is based in public housing authorities across the state.
Members are deployed within the housing authorities, along with other nonprofits, to do client/residential services such as food delivery, companionship, youth programming and all things social services related.
AmeriCorps members have a minimum hour requirement that they must reach and are given a living allowance to compensate them for their service. Members can be full time and half time when serving with AmeriCorps.
Holt is now enrolled in her second year through the Community Cares AmeriCorps program, which allows her to provide direct independent living services to the frail, disabled and elderly resident at Newport Housing Authority.
Rebecca Grubb, AmeriCorps Program Director, said Holt was nominated for the Governor’s Star Award for many reasons, most importantly for her patience and empathy.
“She always tells her peers that she is blessed to be able to be a part of our national service, but in all reality, we are hands down the lucky ones,” Grubb said. “Denise is always willing to give and go the extra mile for anyone. She will stop in her tracks and give a hand up before even thinking. Denise is extremely patient and has the most empathy of any human. She will listen to the same story a resident tells her for three hours a day, if that is what she needs to do. She is dedicated to making her residents feel like they matter.”
Holt said that she sees many of the residents living in the housing authority as friends and members of her family. Helping others is like second nature to Holt, who spends hours with each of the individuals she serves.
“It’s humbling to receive an honor like this,” Holt said. “I see this as something that we’re supposed to do. I love these individuals just like they were part of my little family. It’s one of the main reasons why I do this. I never thought it would be something I was awarded for, because it just something that you do. You help people who area in need.”
Holt said there is a focus on meeting all of the needs that a client may have. Her time is most often spent picking up food items to deliver to those in desperate need.
“The biggest thing we do is deliver food to people in public housing who don’t have vehicles or access to food and other commodities. If someone has a specific need we will work to fill that through a donor network. We’re trying to fill any need they may have.
“A lot of people can’t afford these things because their paycheck goes towards rent and other bills. The food aspect of things can unfortunately go to the wayside.”
The 2021 youth volunteer honoree is Kaylan Cole. As an AmeriCorps alumni, Cole is considered one of the brightest volunteer stars. She has volunteered with AmeriCorps for more than two years.
Cole has slowly started to become a leader by action, and a voice within the operation on facilitating and coordinating programs for the elderly and youth at Newport Housing Authority.
“This summer, she started an artistic painting class for the elderly and was a lead on a back-to-school program called “Swag Day,” where kids got free school supplies, backpacks, shoes, clothing and a free haircut, which they loved,” Grubb said.
“On top of that, she has helped make a new project become a reality that was delivered on Christmas Eve this year called ‘Color Your Dreams.’ A coloring page of a plain bedroom was mailed to all the tenants at the NHA (Newport Housing Authority) for the children to color and submit for what they would like to have their bedroom makeover look like.
“A winner was selected and their dreams came true. It was so tough to decide last year, they picked two winners. This idea was created because when Kaylan was a little girl, she always loved it when she got a bedroom makeover.”
Grubb said Cole is the perfect vision of what a volunteer should be as she is a former Lady Vol, playing softball for the University of Tennessee. She is now at Tennessee Tech playing softball and continuing her education to become a Special Education teacher with her major focusing on the Speech Pathology Program.
Grubb, who serves as the coordinator for the Governor’s Star Award in Hamblen County, has volunteered to be the representative for Cocke County. She will be looking for the next batch of volunteers to receive the 2022 award.
“We reach out to all of our community partners for names of individuals who fit what we’re looking for in a recipient,” Grubb said. “Our recruitment for 2022 will being this November when we’ll ask for nominees. We are looking for an individual who makes a difference within any program or group they dedicate time to. There isn’t anything specific, but we like to see a large outreach, which goes a long way in the selection process. We like to see a large impact within the footprint they are leaving.”
If you would like to nominate a volunteer, contact Grubb with submissions through email at rebecca@tcac1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.