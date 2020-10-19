Mrs. Mary ‘M.E.’ Woody

Mrs. Mary Etta Ford “M.E. Woody, age 91, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home.
She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Newport, and a former employee of the United States Postal Service as Postmaster of Hartford and Del Rio offices, having retired after thirty-one years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years Paul Woody; daughter Gloria Annalesa “Annie” Woody; parents Dewey and Ester Hill Ford; infant sister Audrey Ford and brother Joseph Richard “J.R.” Ford.
Survivors include her son Claradon Liston “Buster” Woody of Hartford and a host of loving caregivers and friends, especially Shirley Ford, Shirley Roberts and the Ladies of Grace Baptist Church.
Much appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care of Newport and Amedisys Hospice Care of Morristown for their kindness and assistance during her illness. Also the family would like to acknowledge the Staff of Rural Medical Health of Grassy Fork Clinic for their service
Because of the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
