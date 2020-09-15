NEWPORT—MEDIC’s mobile on site team will be at Newport’s Walmart this Friday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MEDIC will be testing blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies at this blood drive as part of an ongoing effort to identify and recruit potential COVID convalescent plasma donors.
This will include a free antibody test for donors only.
MEDIC is not offering a diagnostic test for COVID-19.
All donors must wear a mask or facial covering.
They ask that individuals make an appointment via phone at 865-524-3074 or visit https://tndonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/68132.
All donors with appointment will be given first priority in scheduling. Walk-ins are welcomed.
