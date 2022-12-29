CONTINUED: Favorite photos from 2022 By Jake Nichols Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Cocke County's Abby Niethammer (11) drives into the lane against Alcoa at AHS. Jake Nichols Cocke County Middle School's Spencer Moore (5) looks for running room during a game against Pigeon Forge at CCHS. Jake Nichols Cosby Middle School's Matthew McMahan looks to hand off during a matchup at Virgil Ball Stadium. Jake Nichols Cocke County/Cosby United's Bella Stanton (23) dribbles the ball against a Jefferson County defender one Saturday at Cosby. Jake Nichols Cocke County's Oren Hazelwood (24) finds an opening during the Fighting Cocks' matchup at Jefferson County. Jake Nichols Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb (middle) talks to her team during a huddle at Cocke County High School. Jake Nichols Cosby MS football coach Brody Williams instructs his team during a huddle. Jake Nichols Cocke County's Pee-Wee players attempt to tackle a running back from Dandridge during the younger players' portion of the preseason jamboree at Larry Williams Stadium. Jake Nichols Cocke County's Baylor Baxter (1) lunges forward during the Fighting Cocks' loss at Heritage in Maryville. Jake Nichols Cocke County football coach Scotty Dykes looks toward the field prior to his team's matchup at Jefferson County. Jake Nichols The TSSAA state golf championship flag waves in the wind from its spot at the pin on one hole at Sevierville Golf Club. Jake Nichols Cosby football coach Kevin Hall looks toward the scoreboard during his final moments as head coach. Jake Nichols Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
