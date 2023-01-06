Higgins 1

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins takes part in drills at Paul Brown Stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023.

 Jeff Dean, AP Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place right now" after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday.

Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game Monday night. Doctors say Hamlin has made "remarkable improvement" in the last 24 hours.

