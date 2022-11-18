PREDS 1

New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) and Nashville Predators' Mark Jankowski (17) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuso Parssinen had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves. Roman Josi had four assists.

