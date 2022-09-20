NEWPORT — Former Cocke County Finance Director Anne Bryant-Hurst has died.
Bryant-Hurst spent 15 years overseeing the county’s finances.
A Cocke County native, Bryant-Hurst was a certified public accountant with a master’s degree with a concentration in accounting and a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
She earned the certified government financial manager certificate from the Association of Governmental Accountants. She was a 2008 graduate of East Tennessee Regional Leadership and 2005 graduate of Leadership Cocke County.
Bryant-Hurst resigned from her position in Cocke County and became the Hamblen County Finance Director in 2018.
Former Cocke County Mayor Vaughn Moore said, “I don’t know what I would have done without her help when I was county mayor.”
Moore described Bryant-Hurst as loyal, dependable, knowledgeable, conscientious and talented.
“She was extremely talented, and I could always count on her to get the job done. I was sorry to hear of her passing. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, and especially those of us who were fortunate enough to have worked with her,” he said.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl and Delsie Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Donald Hurst; children, Lizzie Williams and Brianna Williams; and step-children, Stuart Hurst and Erin Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Manes Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Rush officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Bryant Cemetery.
