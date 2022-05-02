3RD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Andrew Cansler, Brantlee Hamilton, McCoy Key, Ella Beth Kickliter and Blaine White.
HONORS: Ellie Allen, Jaxon Anderson, Karsyn Blazer, Holden McMahan, Genevieve Poland, Jude Ramsey, Paisley Ramsey, Kaden Shelton, Jonah Sims, Ethan Stinson, Makenzi Strickland and Vera Weisbrodt.
4TH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Logan Allen, Kaylee Blackwell, Addison Fisher, Harly Kenely and Kailynn Ward.
HONORS: Hayden Banner, Mariel Cooley, Malachi Howard, Allyssa Miller, Jasper Pack, Emily Rigg, Cinda Sisk, Jamison Tate, Kinleigh Whitlock and Levi Wyatt.
5th GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Tristan Cogdill, Ari Cutter, Abe Kickliter, Dillion Ramsey, Chloee Stokely, Lily Suggs and Dexton Webb.
HONORS: Karlie Almas, Jolee Ball, Adilynn Banks, Charlie Blackman, Hunter Gould, Hudson Hall, Connor Miller, Silas Poland, Johanah Ponder, Tucker Reichert, Bella Saylor, Braelyn Talley, Aiylan Thompson, Carley Webb and Seth Wilson.
6TH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Clarissa Baldus, Kenleigh Campbell, Hannah Fisher, Joseph Gould, Emma Griffin, Eddie Hickman, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight, Molly Layman, Emelia Martinez, Chloe Niethammer, Kylee Owens, Elizabeth Prias, Braylee Sane and Jasmine Weston.
HONORS: Kaylee Atkins, Bella Ellison and Mackenna Howard, Isaiah Moore, Wyatt O’Bryon, Jarrod Owens, Maliah Owens, Jacob Pierce, Autumn Shelton, Daniel Stinson, Dalton Trentham, Brailan Webb and Micah Williams.
7TH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Tova Cutter, Brody Gardner, Caden Lovell, Isabella Neely and Rahli Poland.
HONORS: Wyatt Banks, Isaac Hill and Jack Watts.
8TH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Karissa Arwood, Serenity Boyette, Cienna Brewer, Blakelyn Clevenger, Carlissa Dockery, Madden Hamilton, Kate Kickliter, Celeste McNealy, Daniel Price, Colton Sane and Vincent Steinbacher.
HONORS: Devin Caldwell, Javin Campbell, Skylar Cash, Brookelyn Clevenger, Madison Dalton, Ta Juan Dockery, Timothy Field, Dylan Fox, Steven Hancock, Hailee Hartsell, Nate Mason, Savannah McGaha, Daniel Peters, Eli Roberts, Dustin Rumery, Kadence Watson, Jasmine Williams, John Wilson and Mckenzie Wyatt.
