SEVIERVILLE - Every year at George and Martha Washington’s historic home, visitors can attend an elegant tea where Martha shares memories of her time with the general during the Revolutionary War, his presidency and at their beloved Mount Vernon.
This year, the local Spencer Clack Daughters of the America Revolution chapter can save you a visit to Virginia. On Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., the historical society is hosting a tea, complete with tea master and a special guest reenactor as Martha Washington at the King Family Library at 408 High Street in Sevierville.
Over tea sandwiches, scones and cookies, guests will learn about historic teas as well as chat with Martha Washington about her adventures as the original first lady. As host, Martha will share life stories and even serve her favorite tea. Guests are invited to wear fun hats or even colonial costumes.
It’s hopeful that Martha will encourage George to attend as well, for photos and chatting. If you are ready to step back in time with Martha, send in your reservations to Spencer Clack DAR at 314 Hidden Valley Circle Seymour, TN 37865-3440. The cost is $25 and must be received by Feb. 3.
All proceeds will fund Spencer Clack’s projects such as Flag Day events at the local boys’ and girls’ clubs, Constitution Day activities at area schools, and veteran’s outreach programs.
While Martha Washington is the focus of the historic tea, George Washington gets his day on Feb. 22 with a free birthday party to honor him. The Spencer Clack chapter received a Celebration 250! grant from the national society to fund the event for young and old alike. The kid-friendly event (with food and prizes) will be at 4 p.m. at the King Family Library at 408 High Street in Sevierville.
