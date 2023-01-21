SEVIERVILLE - Every year at George and Martha Washington’s historic home, visitors can attend an elegant tea where Martha shares memories of her time with the general during the Revolutionary War, his presidency and at their beloved Mount Vernon.

This year, the local Spencer Clack Daughters of the America Revolution chapter can save you a visit to Virginia. On Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., the historical society is hosting a tea, complete with tea master and a special guest reenactor as Martha Washington at the King Family Library at 408 High Street in Sevierville.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.