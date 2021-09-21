Karen Sue Hall, age 60 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Estelle Gunter, brothers Charles Gunter, J.C. Gunter, Y.J. Gunter, David Gunter, and Larry Gunter, sisters-in-law Ruby Gunter and Betty Gunter, and brothers-in-law Cash Rollins and Leon Hunt.
She is survived by her husband John Hall of Cosby, son Kevin (Mandy) Hall of Cosby, daughter Amanda (Johnny) Yoakum of Cosby, grandchildren Christian Yoakum (Jayden Schober) of Seymour, Kylie Hall of Cosby, Sammie Yoakum, and Aaron Yoakum, great-grandchild Brooks Schober of Seymour, brother Terry (Debbie) Gunter of Newport, sisters Carolyn Rollins of Newport, Barbara Hunt of Cosby, Gail Black of Newport, and Phyllis (Cecil) Whitson of Hot Springs, NC, sisters-in-law Jettie Gunter of Cosby and Phyllis Gunter of High Point, NC, and several other nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The family wishes to say a special “Thanks” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Kim Thomas, Thompson Oncology Group, Chris Gregg, and Shelia Walker.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Stephen Swann officiating.
Burial will follow in Waters-Large Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Please follow safe social distancing and face mask are recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
