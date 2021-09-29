Before 2020, Brenda Parton Gilbert says she was dedicated to getting two mammogram screenings each year.
When COVID-19 struck, she said all of her plans changed.
“Usually I would go every six months for a mammogram,” said Gilbert. “I was due to have one in May, but I missed all of 2020 because of COVID.
“Then, I found a little lump on my left breast. I made an appointment with Dr. Candi Overholt here in Newport and she had me get a mammogram, ultrasound and MRI. She made me go and it saved my life.”
“I got diagnosed at the end of March at the Comprehensive Breast Center in Knoxville, where I’ve gone for years,” she said. “They found mine early. It was triple negative, which is one of the worst breast cancers to have. Not all chemotherapy touches it…there’s only a couple that will work.
“The cards were stacked against me. The doctors had conference calls to determine who was going to do my surgery, which was in April at Tennova in Turkey Creek. They did surgery first because it is the most aggressive. It will triple in 90 days.”
Gilbert added, her battle hits close to home because of losing a sister to breast cancer.
“She had the same type as me,” she said. “She was 51 years old when she died in 1998.”
She said the surgery went well and she felt fine after the procedure. “I felt like I could go back to work,” she added.
After starting chemotherapy, however, she said everything changed.
“I did five months of chemo and it kicked me,” said Gilbert. “If there is a devil on this earth it is chemotherapy.
“I lost my hair and my toenails came out. I got a little bit of peach fuzz coming back but then I would get these little bumps where the hair would come back.
“Going through the chemo was a scary process. They let my husband, Ricky, be back there with me. I had to go every three weeks for 5 hours. They fill you full of Prednisone and you can’t sleep.”
Gilbert said she has had a “curly perm all my life. I hated losing the hair.”
Unfortunately, however, Gilbert had other side effects that were also very difficult to manage.
“I couldn’t hardly eat,” she added. “I’m an old fashioned cook and it has been a challenge the past few months. I had nausea and couldn’t eat breads, sweets or anything fried. I lived on green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelon and cantaloupe.”
Despite the battle, Gilbert said she was able to find some real bright spots thanks to friends and Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.
Describing herself as a “hugger”, Gilbert said the support of friends was extremely beneficial for her during her treatment.
“I have the best friends in the world,” she said. “They wanted to bring me food. Finally, we decided to do a meal train where people could bring food on different days and I didn’t get it all at once.
Because of social distancing due to COVID-19, Gilbert said her friends suggested she do a blog on Facebook so she could update them daily on her treatment and condition. So, she had chronicled her journey at Brenda TNBC Journey on Facebook.
“I tried to keep it honest but I also tried to keep it light,” she said.
She said her “family” at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Newport, where she works, sent her several inspirational messages. She added that two of her friends, Vickie Maner and Susan Flammia, were like “guardian angels.” Maner and Gilbert have been friends since second grade at Del Rio Elementary School, while Gilbert and Flammia are co-workers at Lowe’s.
Besides friends, Gilbert said Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group also assisted her in her battle.
“They were the first to reach out,” she said. “Sharon Manning, Danny Webb and Kathy Webb came into Lowe’s and offered help. I didn’t need financial help but they supported me in other ways.
“I have been at Lowe’s since the store opened. I always gave to the Cruise Against Cancer and it was great having it at Lowe’s until they outgrew our space and moved to the park. They are wonderful and offer a lot of support. That’s important because the cancer almost seemed like a death sentence and I couldn’t talk about it.”
Gilbert said she is looking forward to finishing her battle with breast cancer.
“I started my radiation treatments last week (the end of August) and I have to go for 20 days,” she said. “I go to the oncologist and surgeon monthly. After my treatment, they’ll do a scan and if all goes well, Nov. 2…that’s the day they’ll declare me cancer free.
“I’ve finally been able to start driving again. I’m so looking forward to seeing my friends again. Dec. 19, 2019 was the last we got together for a girls night out. I can’t wait to do that again. We’re going to celebrate.”
