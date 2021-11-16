COCKE COUNTY—The County Powers Act was the main topic of discussion during the County Legislative Body meeting held Monday evening. A motion to rescind the act was made by commissioner Casey Gilliam, with a second being provided by commissioner Pete Bright.
A roll call vote was held with the motion failing due to the lack of a majority. Commissioners voting “yes” to rescind the act included Pete Bright, Casey Gilliam, Kyle Shute, Jonathan Laws, Calvin Ball, Barry Ford and Terry Dawson. Commissioners voting “no” in order to retain the act were Forest Clevenger, David Veridal, Gayla Blazer, Clay Blazer, Norman Smith and Jeff Eslinger. Commissioner Gary Carver did not attend the meeting.
According to the resolution, the County Powers Act gives the body power to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, businesses, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the municipality, and exercise general police powers.
The resolution also gives them the ability to prescribes limits within which business occupations and practices liable to be nuisances or detrimental to the health, morals, security or general welfare of the people may be lawfully established, conducted or maintained.
The existence of the act was in question for many months, which led the body to create a new resolution during their October meeting. Mayor Crystal Ottinger stated that she would veto the resolution during that meeting, but the original Powers Act was found days later. The act was established by a prior commission on December 19, 2011.
Several citizens spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. Many residents stressed their opposition to the act fearing it could infringe on their rights in a variety of ways.
Commissioner Gilliam saw rescinding the act as a step in the right direction in terms of promoting the rights of citizens.
“This is not an attack on anyone on the board and that’s not why I’m bringing this up,” Gilliam said.
“The people have brought this to us for a reason. For 10 years we didn’t know this was in place, but now everyone does and they’re bringing their concerns to our attention. The federal government is taking more of our rights every day and I don’t want that to happen in my county. The next board may not feel the way we feel or act the way we act.”
Commissioner Clevenger told those in attendance that there is no ill intent by the commission as far as the County Powers Act is concerned. He said if residents have issues with potential resolutions they can express their concerns in committee meetings before a vote is held by the full body.
“A lot have come here thinking we’re trying to trample their constitutional rights or have some sort of nefarious plans which is ludicrous,” Clevenger said.
“The act has been in place for 10 years and nothing has come from it. There is a procedure that we go through for everything. If a motion is made it goes to committee for discussion and you can come be part of that discussion. The procedures in place have kept anything from happening for 10 years. The things that you’re seeing online are meant to excite you and make you think we’re working against you.”
Chairman Clay Blazer noted that the original act passed to help control illegal dump sites in the county. A discussion at that time was also held concerning blighted properties, but no action was taken.
The debate of conservative versus liberal ideals was brought up by residents. Commissioner Norman Smith said neither political affiliation matters in certain circumstances.
“I can assure you that no one on this board is more conservative than me,” Smith said.
“We want to talk about morals, and I’m here to tell you I get mine from God. There is an abandoned mobile home on Red Hill Road that is covered in graphic graffiti and awful language. Kids drive by that every day and see these things. The Sheriff’s Office says they have no power to do anything about it. Whatever you may be, conservative or liberal, we need to do what we can to clean it up.”
Smith noted that no matter what the current body does in terms of rescinding the act it can always be renewed by the next group of commissioners.
County Attorney’s Report
Another item discussed during the meeting was the recent passage of the Adult Oriented Establishment Registration Act. The act was passed in response to a business looking to open an adult oriented club within the county.
County Attorney Melissa Gossman told the commission that many options are available to control establishments such as these without the need for the County Powers Act. To control the licenses and permits required for a business of that type, the commission would need to establish a separate board, according to Gossman.
“Alcohol would be prohibited on the premises if passed and the board would be in charge of issuing licenses and permits to make sure everything is above board,” Gossman said.
“Other provisions are in place as well including statutes and nuisance laws. You can’t stop them completely, but there are a lot of regulations that can be put in place. They can’t open before 8 a.m. and they must close by midnight. They can’t open on Sunday and must be 1,000 feet from churches and schools.”
No motion was taken to create a board to regulate the potential business.
ARP Funds for Innovation Park
Economic Development Director and Partnership President Lucas Graham spoke to the board concerning the usage of county American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for water and sewer pipe installation at the county’s innovation park.
Graham is in the process of applying for various state grants to cover the costs associated with the system but asked to use ARP funds to reallocate grant monies towards other needs.
A gravity fed system was proposed first for the project with a price tag of $782,000. Graham said a force main sewer line could be used at a much cheaper price.
“The gravity system has lower maintenance over time and in a perfect world that’s what we would go with,” Graham said. “The force main cuts things down a lot and shaves the costs to $425,000.”
Once the system is installed in the park the grant funds the county could receive would be used for grading the remaining sites and paving another access road.
The body voted to go with the lowest priced option and proceed with the force main system for the park.
Wheel tax option to Finance Committee
The final item discussed by the body was the potential of placing a wheel tax option on the May 2022 ballot. Funds generated from the tax would likely be used to build a new jail/justice center for the county.
Commissioner Clevenger recommended forgoing the referendum and enacting a wheel tax by majority vote of the body.
“Putting it to referendum means it’ll be less likely to pass,” Clevenger said. “We know we need revenue for this jail so I say we pass it and shoulder the weight of that decision. We need to do our job and not pass it back to the public.”
Clevenger said the initial price tag for a jail/justice center was in the $20 million to $30 million range. With inflation and scarce materials that price has jumped to $28 million to $40 million depending on the type of structure that is built.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said the commission needs to educate the public on the need for a new jail and how wheel tax funds will be allocated.
“I know it’s our job as commissioners, but if we want something passed we need to educate the public on why we need it. People need to know what’s going on and that the money won’t go to the general fund. It should be earmarked for the jail and county roads. The 14 on this body don’t overrule the $35,000 in this county.”
Commissioner Smith said the public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that a wheel tax will cover the entirety of the $1.2 million need each year for bond payments on the jail.
He also said he’s never seen a wheel tax put in place that was ever rescinded.
“You don’t need to deceive people because if one is put in place it never comes back out,” Smith said.
“The next group may decide to keep it in place after us. A wheel tax is not going to pay for it by itself either, because it will take a wheel tax and property tax increase to cover a jail. There were 300 people who just lost their jobs (Conagra) so this is a tough time to be talking about taxes.”
Clevenger said a $50 wheel tax would generate close to $800,000 in revenue. He said the remaining funds needed for annual payments could be generated through other means like housing state inmates.
The body voted to continue the discussion in a Finance Committee meeting, which a date will be set for in the near future.
