KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With the 2023 college baseball season set to begin in less than two months, the preseason honors are starting to roll in as Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.

The Vols had four pitchers and one position player tabbed preseason All-Americans. Their five total selections led all schools, one more than LSU and Florida, who had four each.

