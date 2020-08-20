NEWPORT—A concerned citizen recently spoke to the County Legislative Body about the need for higher standards when it comes to the county’s emergency medical services.
Lindsay Ratliff told commissioners about the tragic death of her friend Jordan Oury Estrada on June 27 of this year.
Ratliff said that Cocke County has a severe problem with the lack of available ambulances and trained personnel.
She did not place blame on a single individual or organization, but asked commissioners to find a solution to the issue.
“On Saturday, June 27, Jordan Oury Estrada’s husband called 911 saying his wife was having difficulty breathing and was now unresponsive,” Ratliff said.
“Her husband did his best, but was not trained in CPR. He had to watch a YouTube video on how to perform CPR. He did that for 25 minutes until EMS arrived.
“Can you imagine doing that for 25 minutes as your wife is lying there with your 1-year-old daughter in the room. He received no help or tips from dispatch.”
Ratliff went on to say the Estrada home is five miles from First Call headquarters, and one mile from the city fire department. The home is also located within three minutes of the city’s fire station near the Newport City Park.
Ratliff said the average response time for a call is 14 minutes and 25 seconds. She questioned why it took First Call a total of 25 minutes.
“It took them 11 minutes longer than the average response time. Jordan is no longer with us. She died on June 27 and left behind a husband, baby daughter, a business and too many friends to count.
“It was six miles from First Baptist Church to Jordan’s final resting place. It took us 12 minutes to get there. We need to find a way to better serve this community. Please don’t make anyone else wait another 25 minutes.”
CLB chair Clay Blazer called for a Public Safety Committee meeting to be held to discuss the issue.
He asked that all parties attend the meeting including the Newport Fire Department, Cocke County Fire Department, First Call and E-911 dispatch.
Blazer said the committee needs to look at the response time of calls coming from dispatch.
Jeremy Shelton, City of Newport Fire Chief, was in attendance for the meeting and said city crews do not respond to emergency calls unless advised to by dispatch.
He said they responded to the Estrada home on June 27 with a response time of six minutes after being dispatched to the home.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said EMS response time has been a major concern of his since taking office two years ago.
First Call is often “zero out” meaning no ambulance is available for an emergency call.
Other companies have approached the county about providing emergency services in the past, but are not allowed to do so based on a current contract.
The county’s contract with First Call was signed on June 26, 2017.
The contract does not expire until July 1, 2022.
It states that any EMS provider located in the county before 2012 can continue their service. Any new companies cannot come to the county until after the current contract expires.
“We came into office two years ago this month, and this was one of the first things I discussed. We know there is a problem and this board needs to dive in and find a solution,” Clevenger said.
Commissioner Shalee Benson asked that Newport Medical Center attend the safety committee meeting as well.
She said the hospital has discussed the idea of providing two ambulances in the county for emergency transfers only. Benson said it may help alleviate some of the stress placed on First Call.
Lindsay Ellison, General Manager at First Call, was at the meeting, but did not comment on the incident in question.
She said she didn’t “fully know the circumstances” surrounding the call.
The date and time for the Public Safety Committee meeting has yet to be announced. Look for the information in the Meetings list in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
