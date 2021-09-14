HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical will host a “Car Seat Safety Inspection” on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office: 121 Newport Towne Center, Newport, TN 37821.
This event is open to the public. All attendees are asked to stay in their car to assist with social distancing.
Why is car seat safety so important? Installing your child’s car seat correctly and using it properly will help protect your child from death or major injury during a car accident. Data shows children are at risk in automobile accidents.
• Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in children ages 1-13.
• More than 1,300 children age 13 or younger are involved in a car crash each day. That’s one child every 33 seconds.
• The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 60% of car seats are installed incorrectly.
• Of the forward facing car seats, 64% are not installed using the top tether.
During the event, you will ensure the car seat properly fits your child. Then the technician will check to make sure the car seat is properly secured with a seat belt or with the car’s latch system.
The angle of the car seat will be reviewed as well as making sure the tether anchors the car seat properly. After making sure the car seat is installed correctly, then the car seat’s straps will be properly fitted for the child. If you cannot bring your child to the event, it’s helpful to know their height and weight.
HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical is Newport’s compassionate and experienced healthcare provider. They are providing this event for the community to ensure all family members are safe in your family’s car.
The team is accepting new patients and takes most forms of health insurance. To make an appointment or learn more, you can call 423-532-8621 or check out their website: https://www.healthstarfamilypractice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.