Lady Vols’ signee Justine Pissott will participate in the USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Tea, Trials later this month. Pissott is a five-star recruit, who is ranked No. 11 overall and the No. 2 wing in the class of 2022 espnW 100, was named an All-American by both McDonald’s and the WBCA.
Tennessee women’s basketball signee Justine Pissott will be headed to Colorado Springs, Colorado, later this month for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team Trials at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Trials begin May 31 with the 12-member team expected to be announced June 3 for competition at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from June 13-19. Athletes attending trials were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee, and participants represent the high school graduating classes of 2022 and 2023.
Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, hails from Toms River, New Jersey, and attended Red Bank High School. The five-star recruit, who is ranked No. 11 overall and the No. 2 wing in the class of 2022 espnW 100, was named an All-American by both McDonald’s and the WBCA and was a participant in the Jordan Brand Classic.
Her college coach, fourth-year Lady Vol skipper Kellie Harper, will be on site as part of the Junior National Team Committee. That group selects coaches and athletes for USA Basketball college-aged competitions, which include U23 competitions, FIBA U19 World Cups, FIBA Americas U18 Championships, World University Games and Pan American Games.
