The Cocke County High School girls 4x800 team took first place at the Twins Lakes Championship in Greeneville on May 4. Pictured from left to right are team members Karlie Souder, Jocelyn Waits, Jenna Pittman and Mariah Cruz.
GREENEVILLE—The Cocke County High School track and field team had an impressive showing at the Twin Lakes Conference Championship Tuesday evening in Greeneville. Jenna Pittman took home a triple crown in distance events finishing first in the 800, 1600 and 3200.
The girls 4x800 team of Karlie Souder, Jenna Pittman, Jocelyn Waits and Mariah Cruz won first place, as did the 4X200 team of Lani Lewis, Jessi Swanger, Sallie Shelton and Jaryn Norton.
Rounding out the first place finishes for the girls was Cherrie Turner who finished first overall in the shot put while recording another PR (personal record). Jasmine Norton not only had a PR of her own in the triple jump, but her distance was good enough to qualify for the section meet on May 14.
The boys team was just as impressive with multiple PR’s and first place finishes. Alex Fine led the way with wins in the 1600 and 3200 meter races. Roman Stewart and Jay Hunt had personal bests in long jump and triple jump, respectively.
A total of 14 members of the girls team were named All Conference and 15 boys were selected for the district honor.
Team members named All Conference include Tasean Simpson, Jody Swann, Landon Lane, Carson Devotie, Alex Fine, Andrew McMahan, Evan Miller, Brody Lipton, Jay Hunt, Roman Stewart, Cain Carson, Jacob Robertson, Hunter Lowery, Abe Mendez, Elijah Hembree, Jessi Swanger, Lani Lewis, Jenna Pittman, Jocelyn Waits, Mikayla Chaniel, Lia Arrowood, Sallie Shelton, Jayrn Norton, Jasmine Norton, Cherrie Turner, Karlie Souder, Marieah Cruz, Jayla Elliot and Mariah Thornton.
