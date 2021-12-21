Northwest Elementary
Peyton Cline’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers I want Ryans world mystery egg three of them.
Love,
Levi Farmer
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wish I can have pokemon and I wish I can have a nintendo swich.
From,
Kayson Gilliam
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I woul lik piggy toy and a boch of robox. Krs and ov boch of broks for sisee.
Love,
Creedence Akrs
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer?
I want the remote helicopter. I also want a arrow.
Love,
Ralph Mardis.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a LOL Dollhouse
Trinity Gibson
Dear Santa,
Do you like milk? I would like shark and Godzilla toys. I also want a cookie.
Love,
Noah Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a car and a remote helicopter. I also want a boat with little humans.
Love,
Juah
Dear Santa,
How are you hope the reindee are well. Nintendo switches for my brothers and me, please.
Landon Farmer
Dears Santa,
I wonder if your at work? I want a robot. Also, remote control Nerf Gun.
Love,
Aiden Phillips
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want pajamas. They need to be pink. That is all.
Rayven
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want Pokemon. I want V maxes. I also want a lego boat. I want Freddy and Jason.
Love,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a tablet and a phone a kinetic sand and more pokemon and a big doll.
Viv Chloet
Dear Santa,
How r the reindeers? May I have a I phone 12 and may I have a Ps 5. and a Oculist Quest, and Gx Pokemon cards and a lot PLEES and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a Borbie. Pokemon cards and a phone.
Kinlee
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want reemote cars mod christmas
Ike Lvke
Dear Santa,
How are you? I Pokemon cards GX Plees. May I have a Nintendo Switch.
Korbin Crumbley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I what a buch of Pokemon cards. I want ten gx is and a electric drt bik
Geisean Stewart
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want a Hotwheel Garage and some Pokemon cards and som Bakugan and some legos and some Kinetic sand and some dino toys.
Cody
Dear Santa,
How are yuo? Can I have a kaln bakear, phone, computer bix, chips. I Pokemon lite barbie.
Faith
Dear Santa,
how are you? I would like a phone and I would like Pokemon and I like a Fidgets to Santa.
Love,
Annabelle Perkins
Brianna Hogan’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I wunta dog, nerf gun, and cup
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Katrina. I want a Christmas Tree. I like rainbow popcicles.
Katrina
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a dog. I want lo pop its. I wat looo books. I want looo LOL dolls.
Love,
Jacklynn
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn. I wata trampoline. I wata Ms Potato Head.
Love,
Skilyn
Dear Santa,
I want a real phone. I want a 90 cart.
Love,
Payton
Dear Santa,
I want fou christmas is I phone, lego set, A dog, Piggy hed toy, loo popits and I will give cookies milk and carrots.
Love,
Traver
Dear Santa,
I want a piggy hed toy. I want looo Popis. I want a book. I want leeoss.
Love,
Devian
Dear Santa,
My mame is Dawson. I want a dog and a cat and gogits.
Love,
Dawson
Dear Santa,
My name is Neena. I want my mom to be happy. I want a bending doll. I hope I dont get coal.
Love,
Neena
Dear Santa,
For christmas, I want bring you milk and cookies.
Love,
Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabby. I want POPits and LOL Dolls. I want nails.
Love,
Gabby
Dear Santa,
I want a I phan 13. I want loooooo popit. I want some warm clothes.
Love,
Alaina
Dear Santa,
I want ooooo LOL Dolls. Paw patrol. A snowcone Maker with Flavors.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
My home is Ivan. Christmas I want a nerf gun. I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Ivan
Dear Santa,
I want a tent. I want a phone and a go-cart. I want a jumphouse and a nerf gun. I want a pet bear.
Love,
Jase
Ms. Riddles’ 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a big all of clay. I want a horse. I want a dog. I want a farn. I want a parrot. I want a chopper, bike. I want a million nerf guns.
Jason
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a puppy and legos. Merry christmas and Happy New Year! Thank you for buying stuff for us.
Journee
Dear Santa,
I want My family to be safe. Drone with a camera on it and a pack of pokemon: ex,ge,v, Maxes
Matthew
Dear Santa,
I want a PS five looooooooooooooov maxes and a haverboard and some moneyand some games.
Joseph
Dear Santa,
I really want pokemon. Can I Have looo dolls please? Gan I have a hoverboard please? Can I have legos? Can I have a babby Kitten? Can I have a HedgeHoy? Can I have a Nutejow swech?
Brayion
Dear Santa,
I would like loooo, pokemon cads a mincraf lego set. A LoL Doll Haws and I was a god girl this year. Merry Christms.
Sierra
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I would like a new computer and a like techristmastee. I have been a good girl this year.
Ronny
Dear Santa,
This is what I want frerssey, Adomanes Rex, Sonic play set internet, house, and Ps5, phone a play house, and 4 t-rex an a netendo swish, pokemon, arme solger set play, hak food truk, say to Retof for me ples!!!
Wesson
Dear Santa,
I want a speaker, a phone, and a computer. Merry Christmas and a Happy new year!
Miranda Potts
Dear Santa,
I want to go the north pole to sep if you are raelanld Xbox SieriesX.
Raiden
Dear Santa,
I want a meageezord and a gift to Mc Dolalds and a toy.
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I want a drone, a remote control car, hover board, a coloring book, and a box of costumes.
Layla
Dear Santa,
Can you get a Xbox? Please can you me and chole imagenet, legos, ad trains formers. This might be to much can I get 9,0000000000 pokemon cards pretty please. But can I please get 7,000 GX please.
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I want a haverboard and Pokemon cards and a drone.
Gabe
Dear Santa,
Lan you please get 1 octomon Gx a dit bllse a hdple whe luter and a Xbospellex andga playstion 5 and a big honse.
Kaiden
Kristie Barse’s CDC II
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like. I would a laptop, an XBOX, T.V to go in my bedroom, toys cars and a Iphone. P.S I've been a good boy so try hard to bring me this stuff.
Merry Christmas
From,
Aiden Moore
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would like lunchables and pokemon cards to enjoy. I would like some Kintic Sand and a monster truck to drive through it.
Happy Holidays!
From,
Zayden
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been a very good girl. I would like a Priacess cute Big back park to take to school. I would also like a clocktop into my room. Love to have a new pair of boots and abig princess I would like is JoJObows. I want JOJ. I would also like FurReal Friends JJ my Jumpin pug pet plush and a pulse.
Alexis Miller
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like: I would like a real guitar and some Mchael Jordan shoes to run fast. I would love a soooge bob pillow and blanket to cudde up to at night. I would also like a gold watch and an I pad or a phone to keep me entertained. I would like to plag with The last thing. I would like for Christmas is strong Pokemon card to help me win Pokemon battles.
L.J. Woods
Dear Santa,
I hddru trsd to tu good this year. I would like Lunchables and pegleman cards to enjoy. I would like some Katic sand and a monster truck to dride through it.
Happy Holidays
From,
Zayden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year I would like a x-box I would like an Apple for my mommy I would like two Nintendo Switches for myself and my brother to play on when I get ungrounded. I would like two rings. I would like some new clothes and cheetah tennis shoes. I would like a new T.V. For me bedroom. Also I would like a four wheeler and a dirt bike.
Paulee Raleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a new doll with pretty hair like mine. I would like to have some new clothes and shoes. I would like some new pretty purple dresses. I would like some new blue shoes. I would like new red earrings. I would like some yellow hairbows.
Lillian Shelton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would really like a dirtboke I would like some flosh shoes me run faster than my friends. I would like a remote control car. I would like so I can call my mom I would T.V. For my room. I would like a flash watch. I would like a laptop. I would backpack with markekers crayon and scented erasers. I would like a x also I was like you to bnng my family som flowers.
Jacob Jones
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy thys year. I would like a x-box. I would like a Sir. So I can listen to masic. I would like a I phony II. I would like a Harry Potter Lego set arlth people in it. I want r455, a dirtbike, bycicle with training wheels, a big pop it, fidget spinner and or his for nig feet. I would like a nintendo switch, a Pokemon backpack with matching lunchbox I would like a big tranpoline with a slide. I would like a tamborghin that I could Drive in.
Kaeden Pack
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a remote control car. I would like a fake dog. I would like a popit, I would like to have the picture of spiderman that I saw. I would like to have a cop sticker book.
Patrick
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy thies year. I would like a sonic the hedgehog toy guitar. I would like a some sonuc the hedghogs shoes that would makeo faster wig to make me look more lik him.
Harold Swagerty
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a remote control airplane and a hellopter to fly in the sky. I would also like a carplane to drive on the gnound. I would love a vending machine full of stuff. I would love an Xbox to play games on. I wata tene with amrni fridge full of cake, and a fan. I want a real applecar to drive with a fish tank in it. I would like a popit trolle gummy pizza to eat. I would like a guitar and I phone II.
Cole Parken
