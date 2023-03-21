In the culmination of events that played out over two days, two people were arrested on Sunday, but not before a Cocke County Sheriff Deputy held a vehicle with three people at gunpoint.

According to the police report, CCSO deputies responded Sunday to assist the Newport Police Department with an incident involving people following people displaying firearms. Deputy Jacob Sutton reported he drove past Casey Pittenturf, who had stopped in the road and was waving.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.