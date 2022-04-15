THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cheyenne Fogleman, Tobias Robison, Journee Webb, Jaylyn Southerland
HONORS: Garrison Hall, Colton Hurst, Layna Major, Olivia Shaver, Paisley Wilkes
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Peyton Smith
HONORS: Colby DeVary, Chase Harris, Tenley Blazer, Katie Crosby, Braxtyn Sams, Morgan Smith, Aurora Waddell, Brayden Jenkins
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver
HONORS: Millie Cook, Madison Gee, Jaidyn Kemmer, Allie Rymer, Peyton Phillips, Benjamin Lewis, JT Rister
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Drayden Shurley, Tanner Blazer
HONORS: Ethan Chapin, Charlie Collins, Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Laylani Holt-Penalba, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Mylee Sprouse
HONORS: Ryan Barrett, William Birchfield, Elizza Cook, Arabella Faustino, Abigail Flowers Allie Holt, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Jude Oliva, Ruby Ruggles
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Riley Collins, Abigail Hall, Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner
HONORS: Aiden Blanton, Ashton Buckner, Christian Cole, Taylor Crum, Amber Holt, McKenzie Livingston, Coulter Oliva, Abbigailla Rodgers, Kylie Vinson
