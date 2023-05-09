Lady Vols 1

Tennessee concluded play Saturday night in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals at Reid Arena on the campus of Colorado College. The Lady Vols had four participants: Jillian Hollingshead, Karoline Striplin, Jasmine Powell and Tess Darby. 

 

 UTSports.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Tennessee concluded play Saturday night in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals at Reid Arena on the campus of Colorado College.

The Lady Vols' final contest of the day wound up being their best, but they came up just short vs. Gonzaga, falling 21-18. UT finished Pool C play at 0-3 and did not advance to Sunday's quarterfinal round.

