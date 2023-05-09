Tennessee concluded play Saturday night in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals at Reid Arena on the campus of Colorado College. The Lady Vols had four participants: Jillian Hollingshead, Karoline Striplin, Jasmine Powell and Tess Darby.
The Lady Vols' final contest of the day wound up being their best, but they came up just short vs. Gonzaga, falling 21-18. UT finished Pool C play at 0-3 and did not advance to Sunday's quarterfinal round.
The Zags jumped out to a 7-0 lead vs. the Big Orange, but the squad from Rocky Top fought its way back to a 10-10 tie after outscoring GU, 7-3 behind an and-one from Jasmine Powell, a long-range shot from Tess Darby and three straight buckets from Karoline Striplin.
Moments later, a Striplin jumper and Darby two from beyond the arc lifted Tennessee to a 15-13 lead. The Zags responded with a 4-0 run before Jillian Hollingshead drew a foul on a acrobatic layup and converted the free throw to knot the score at 17. A Powell jumper would tie the game again at 18 before Gonzaga closed it out with the final three points.
Powell finished with six points, followed by Striplin and Darby with five each and Hollingshead with two.
In its second contest of the competition, Tennessee jumped out to a 2-0 lead and evened the count at 4-4 early on, but Utah connected on seven long-range buckets to build a nine-point lead at 17-8 and held on for a 20-15 victory.
Powell had the hot hand for the Lady Vols, firing in seven points and getting four of those from beyond the arc. Her first bucket helped UT start the game on top. Her second two-pointer cut a Ute lead from 8-4 to 8-6.
Hollingshead tallied five points, including a two-pointer that ended a seven-point Utah run midway through the tilt. Striplin hit a long-range bucket to contribute two points in the contest, while Darby added one.
In its opening game of the day, Tennessee fell to Creighton, 22-12, with the Bluejays firing in eight buckets from beyond the arc in their wire-to-wire win.
Striplin paced the Lady Vols with five points, cutting the deficit to 8-6 early on with UT's lone long-ball of the contest. Darby, who finished with four points, hit a layup and free throw to trim the gap to 12-9 and 14-10, respectively.
Hollingshead, who finished with three points, hit a jumper and a pair of layups to card her team's initial points of the contest and keep UT close early on. Creighton's first seven scores were beyond the arc, however, enabling it to maintain an advantage throughout.
