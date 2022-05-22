Justin Stewart has joined the Army National Guard and will deploy for basic training soon. Stewart was joined by his parents at a banquet held at Cosby High School. In the rear Rusty and Rebecca Stewart and MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and EMA Director Joe Esway.
Cosby High School senior Brad Massey is one of several graduating students that have enlisted in the armed services. Massey will soon leave for the Navy after crossing the stage at graduation. Pictured with Massey is GySgt/USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger.
Atticus Leger, center, has received a full scholarship to Tennessee Tech. Leger was honored with several other seniors at a banquet held by Cosby High School. With Leger at left is Tina Williamson, and at right, Amy Miller.
Ianna Sparks also enlisted in the Navy and took her oath during the Cosby Senior Honors reception. Pictured with Sparks is MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway and GySgt/USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger.
Jacob LaRue also enlisted in the Navy and will leave for basic training following graduation. LaRue, center, is show holding Ryker LaRue and was joined by other family members at a banquet held by Cosby High School. In the rear are MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and EMA Director Joe Esway, Stacey LaRue and Allen LaRue.
Jade Hagy, seated at center, has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She was joined by a large group of her fellow classmates who are also enlisting in the military for a banquet at Cosby school. In the rear are Isabelle Ledford, MGySgt/ USMC (RET) Joe Esway, GySgt/ USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger and Delilah Avila.
Justin Stewart has joined the Army National Guard and will deploy for basic training soon. Stewart was joined by his parents at a banquet held at Cosby High School. In the rear Rusty and Rebecca Stewart and MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and EMA Director Joe Esway.
MATT WINTER
Cosby High School senior Brad Massey is one of several graduating students that have enlisted in the armed services. Massey will soon leave for the Navy after crossing the stage at graduation. Pictured with Massey is GySgt/USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger.
MATT WINTER
Atticus Leger, center, has received a full scholarship to Tennessee Tech. Leger was honored with several other seniors at a banquet held by Cosby High School. With Leger at left is Tina Williamson, and at right, Amy Miller.
MATT WINTER
Lexie Barnes and Chesnie Barnes will attend Berea College in the fall on academic scholarships. With Lexie and Chesnie in the rear are Joshua Barnes, Lenora Barnes, Vanessa Messer and Ronnie Messer.
MATT WINTER
Ianna Sparks also enlisted in the Navy and took her oath during the Cosby Senior Honors reception. Pictured with Sparks is MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway and GySgt/USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger.
MATT WINTER
Alexis Ford will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall on academic scholarship. With Ford are her parents Cindy Bryant and Ben Ford.
MATT WINTER
Jacob LaRue also enlisted in the Navy and will leave for basic training following graduation. LaRue, center, is show holding Ryker LaRue and was joined by other family members at a banquet held by Cosby High School. In the rear are MGySgt/ USMC (RET) and EMA Director Joe Esway, Stacey LaRue and Allen LaRue.
MATT WINTER
Jade Hagy, seated at center, has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She was joined by a large group of her fellow classmates who are also enlisting in the military for a banquet at Cosby school. In the rear are Isabelle Ledford, MGySgt/ USMC (RET) Joe Esway, GySgt/ USMC (RET) Jerry Clevenger and Delilah Avila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.