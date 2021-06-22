COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members tackled a lengthy agenda Monday evening as they met in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
Commissioners voted to move two pennies into tourism marketing for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A penny of the tax rate is roughly $61,000.
In total, $122,000 will now be used to promote tourism and the adventure industry in Cocke County. The normal budget for tourism marketing is $25,000 per year.
The motion was made by commissioner Forest Clevenger, and passed by a narrow margin.
Portions of the Jack Farm property were recently sold, which would be used to recuperate the funds, according to Clevenger. There is also a chance that American Rescue Plan money could be used to replenish the county’s general fund.
“We can move two pennies now and replace them with money from the Jack Farm property. Doing this now would give us a jump start this summer and we may see a return on our investment this fall,” Clevenger said.
“I would like to see a report from Tourism Director Linda Lewanski on how the money is being spent and how we’re doing.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer supported the effort to promote tourism in the county, but preferred to implement a hotel/motel tax. She wanted visitors to foot the bill instead of county residents.
“We have an option where the people of this county wouldn’t be paying for this,” Blazer said.
“I don’t want to see tax money go towards this if we can get visitors to the area to pay for this through a hotel/motel tax.”
Another item passed by the body was a request made by the Budget Committee to increase funding to the Friends Animal Shelter by $38,000. The shelter will receive $138,000 in the new fiscal year, which is half of the total they need to operate.
Much discussion was held over a request made by Partnership President Lucas Graham to amend the county’s contribution agreement for the Innovation Park and refinance the loan through Newport Federal Bank. Commissioners approved the request, but expressed their concerns.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, said the county would be responsible for $367,000 in payments each year over the 10 year life of the loan. It would take 6 pennies of the tax rate to cover the annual payments. That is currently the amount the county allocates each year for economic development, but McGaha feared the funds may not be available in future budget cycles.
The initial loan included the purchase of the land used for the park, which amounted to $1.1 million with an additional $750,000 for road development in the park.
The new amount of $3.67 million would be enough to complete the infrastructure in the park, but Graham hopes to acquire grants to save the county money.
“Doing this would free up cash and keep us from incurring debt as portions of the park are sold. Not incurring debt would help us pay the loan off quicker,” Graham said.
“Grants are opening again and there are several we can apply for in the next cycle.”
Commissioner Norman Smith said 4 pennies were set aside initially to cover the loan, which was supposed to suffice. He was concerned that the amount may go above 6 pennies in the years to come.
“When we first voted on this you said that 4 pennies would be sufficient, but now it’s not,” Smith said. “You said our chances of getting grants were also very good, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It went from 4 pennies and now to 6 pennies, so will it go up to 8 next year?”
Commissioner Blazer asked Graham what prospects he has for new companies in the park. He said that nothing is concrete as most are in the recruitment process, but companies are extremely interested. Graham did mention that an announcement may be forth coming once the Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board meets in the near future.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger spoke briefly during the meeting about two grants that were recently awarded to the county.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation awarded the county a grant for $192,000 to construct a park in the Del Rio community. The funds will be used for land clearing, hauling and spreading dirt, installing water and sewer service, and electricity. They will also go toward constructing a pavilion, gravel parking area, an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant parking space, ADA compliant access paths and a greenway. The land for the park was donated by the late Tommye Dean Jones. The county will be responsible for a 20% match or roughly $38,000.
The Parrottsville community will benefit from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant that will extend water lines in the area. The total amount of the grant is $500,000, with the $163,000 match being provided by Newport Utilities. It is estimated that 25 residences would receive potable water once the lines are in place.
Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 28 to pass the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The meeting will be held in the CCHS auditorium.
With the measures taken on Monday, the unassigned general fund balance sits at $248,000. If a budget fails to pass on the first try, commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, June 29 in the same location. The budget must be sent to the state by June 30.
