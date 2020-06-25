William Franklin Sprouse, age 77, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Sprouse and son Steve Sprouse.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Sprouse of Cosby, daughter and caretaker Angela (Brian) Mantooth of Newport, grandchildren Hope (Thomas) Shults of Newport and Matthew (Emily) Sprouse, and great-grandchildren Zikarah and Zinayah Shults.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in Union Cemetery with Rev. Michael Allen officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home and sign the guest register from 11:00 a.m.--4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, or online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
