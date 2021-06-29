COCKE COUNTY—A large group of concerned citizens gathered for the Regional Planning Commission meeting to express their concerns over a proposed amendment to the county's subdivision regulations.
The commission took no action after hearing from several individuals during the nearly two-hour meeting. Commissioners said the amendment was put forth to clear up verbiage that is currently used in the regulations. They noted that it changed nothing in regards to what land can and cannot be subdivided.
Dan Hawk, Planning and Development Consultant, said this regulation has been in place for many years.
"Subdivision of land that doesn't meet the standards wasn't allowed in the previous regulations that were adopted years ago. If the road has no legal status or hasn't been adopted by the county, then you can't subdivide under the regulations as they were prior to 2020 and as they are today," Hawk said.
Cathleen Messer spoke during the meeting saying the current regulations would keep her from dividing her property amongst her children once she has passed. She argued that the majority of the roads in the county don't meet the road standard that is required for subdivision.
"I have two pieces of land that I want to divide between my four sons, but a portion doesn't have a road to access it," Messer said.
"You won't find a road in Hartford with a 50-foot right-of-way, and most of them are unpaved. Why put restrictions on the rest of the county when these standards don't exist outside the city?"
The regulation states that a street/road shall have a minimum of a 50-foot legally platted right-of-way, a minimum of a 20-foot wide surface, a minimum of four inches of crushed stone, and with no portion of the street/road exceeding a 12 percent grade.
Many property owners stressed that they maintain their own roads due to the fact that the county did not accept them.
For them to subdivide, they would have to pay thousands to bring their road up to the standard set by the regulations. Jon Holt said he wanted to purchase 10 acres of land to give portions to his children, but couldn't afford the road needed to subdivide the tracts.
"I was given a quote of $68,000 to put a road in for the property," Holt said. "You can't name five people in this room that can do that. People are trying to pass acreage to their children and this limits your ability to do that. This takes away from the county, and it hurts those that are trying to develop. It even hurts the contractors and builders. It all runs way downstream."
With the public outcry, commissioner Lee Willis said the county needs to consider whether a planning commission is even necessary. He asked Mayor Crystal Ottinger to discuss the matter with County Legislative Body members.
"We may not need a planning commission in Cocke County anymore," Willis said. "We need to get it before the CLB or put it to referendum on whether we want a planning commission or not. That being said, I'm proud of what I've done to try to make Cocke County a better place to live."
Hawk said the regulations, as they were created years ago, met conditions at the time of establishment. He said that anything could be altered through amendments to better suit the needs of the county at this time. Hawk said that the future of the commission and the county is in the hands of the citizens and commissioners.
"This resolution was meant to clarify how the rules are interpreted," Hawk said.
"If things don't meet your needs then they're not necessary for the community. This has been an important discussion for 7 years. The people need to explain why the changes to the current regulations need to happen. Regulations are used to protect people and make sure everyone treats their neighbor fairly. What they look like in the future is what the planning commission and people want them to be."
Mayor Ottinger said she would discuss the future of the commission with CLB members at their August meeting. In the mean time, she said the commission should continue to meet and conduct regular business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.