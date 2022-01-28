Since schools nationwide have returned from winter break, the omicron variant and ongoing school staffing shortages have significantly impacted some districts’ abilities to continue in-person learning. Several states have begun easing substitute teaching requirements to soften shortage impacts.
Why not? Just expand the pool of who can be a substitute teacher—anyone with a college degree; anyone who already works in the building or district; anybody with a high school diploma!
Allow police officers to step in as substitute teachers. Let the National Guard fill the teacher gap.
This is happening. At first glance, I suppose it seems like a reasonable set of solutions.
Unfortunately, it is the ultimate expression of “anyone can do that job!” Teach For America claims they can teach an Ivy League grad everything they need to be an awesome teacher in just five weeks. And now we can teach any adult how to be a perfectly adequate teacher in zero weeks!
While an overall substitute shortage is a problem for schools nationwide, schools also have an unequal distribution of substitute teachers.
Schools with high poverty rates, low achievement levels, and higher proportions of minority students were less likely to find substitute coverage compared to more affluent, higher-achieving schools with a higher proportion of White students.
There’s no escaping that a whole lot of people—from school boards to governors— decided that they were far more worried about making sure school buildings were open than they were about what was going on inside them. Some have revealed that teacher safety and teacher quality come in far behind teacher presence and pulse in their list of priorities.
They seem to define success as “anything less than chaos.” However, many schools are unable to meet even that standard. Teachers across the country have reported teenagers roaming the hallways or being left unattended in classrooms. Several described “mega-classes,” in which students whose teachers are absent are gathered en masse in gyms or auditoriums.
For what other profession would we consider this a solution?!
It turns out that an awful lot of that legislative ‘big talk’ about educational excellence and quality was insincere posturing, and as long as we can get schools open and students stuffed inside with something resembling a probably-responsible adult with a pulse, that’s good enough.
When the day comes for them to start posturing again, we know their mask is off, and we can see what’s underneath.
(excerpts from Peter Greene, Curmudgucation Blog—Used with permission)
